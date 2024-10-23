Morning Source – Booktacular at Brentwood Library

Morning Source
Guest: John P Holt Brentwood Library
Originally Aired: October 22, 2024
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Kathy Dooley Smith with Friends of the Brentwood Library about the upcoming event Booktacular at the John P Holt Library on Saturday, October 26th, from 3 pm – 5 pm. It’s a free event where children under the age of 12 can enjoy activities and snacks, see parts of the library, and, at the end, receive a free book.
