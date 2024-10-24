Weekend Weather 10-24-27-2024 Continued Dry

No rain is forecast for the immediate future as dry air and moderate temperatures keep their hold on Tennessee. Check local governments for burn notices and bans.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
