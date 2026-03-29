Home News Student Ensembles Shine at Winter Guard, Indoor Percussion Competitions

Student Ensembles Shine at Winter Guard, Indoor Percussion Competitions

By
Michael Carpenter
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Student Ensembles Shine at Winter Guard, Indoor Percussion Competitions
Photo from WCS

Several WCS Winter Guard and Indoor Percussion ensembles are showcasing their talents at various competitions around the region.

Ravenwood High’s Indoor Percussion ensemble placed first in the Winter Guard International (WGI) Madison Regionals Independent A division and is heading to the WGI Percussion World Championships April 16-18. Its performance, The Ripple Effect, also earned the ensemble first place in the Percussion Independent A division of the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit (SCGC) Show in February.

The Centennial High Winter Guard placed first in the Scholastic Regional AA division of the SCGC Siegel High competition. The Centennial High Indoor Percussion ensemble also placed first in the Percussion Scholastic A division of the SCGC Hart County High competition.

Franklin High placed first in the Scholastic Open division of the WGI Nashville Color Guard competition. It also placed first in the Scholastic Open division of the SCGC Green Hills High competition.

Independence High’s Winter Guard placed first in the Scholastic Regional AA division of the SCGC Columbia Central competition.

Page High’s Indoor Percussion ensemble placed first in the Percussion Scholastic A division of the SCGC Siegel High competition. Page’s Winter Guard placed first in the Scholastic AA division of the SCGC Hart County High competition.

Summit High’s Winter Guard placed first in the Scholastic A division of the SCGC Columbia Central competition. Summit’s Indoor Percussion ensemble placed first in the Percussion Scholastic Open division of the same competition. The school also placed first in the Percussion Scholastic Open division of the SCGC Green Hills High competition.

Spring Station Middle placed first in the Cadet division of the SCGC Columbia Central and SCGC Green Hills High competitions.

Congratulations to the ensembles listed below.

Winter Guard International Competitions

Madison Regionals

Independent A

  • First: Ravenwood High

Scholastic Marching A

  • Third: Page High

Scholastic Marching Open

  • Fifth: Summit High

Nashville Color Guard

Scholastic A

  • Eighth: Summit High
  • Ninth: Ravenwood High

Scholastic Open

  • First: Franklin High

Huntsville Color Guard

Scholastic A

  • Ninth: Summit High

Southeastern Color Guard Circuit Competitions

Wilson Central

Scholastic Regional AA

  • Second: Independence High

Scholastic A

  • Fourth: Ravenwood High

Green Hills High School

Cadet

  • First: Spring Station Middle

Scholastic Regional AA

  • Third: Centennial High

Scholastic AAA

  • Second: Page High

Scholastic A

  • Second: Summit High
  • Third: Ravenwood High

Scholastic Open

  • First: Franklin High

Percussion Scholastic A

  • Second: Page High
  • Third: Centennial High

Percussion Scholastic Open

  • First: Summit High

Bob Jones

Cadet

  • First: Spring Station Middle

Scholastic Regional AA

  • Second: Independence High
  • Seventh: Centennial High

Percussion Independent

  • First: Ravenwood High

Percussion Scholastic Open

  • Second: Summit High

Siegel High School

Scholastic Regional AA

  • First: Centennial High

Percussion Scholastic A

  • First: Page High

Hart County High School

Scholastic AA

  • First: Page High

Percussion Scholastic A

  • First: Centennial High

Columbia Central

Cadet

  • First: Spring Station Middle

Scholastic Regional AA

  • First: Independence High

Scholastic A

  • First: Summit High

Percussion Scholastic Open

  • First: Summit High

Source: WCS
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