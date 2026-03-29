Student Ensembles Shine at Winter Guard, Indoor Percussion Competitions

Several WCS Winter Guard and Indoor Percussion ensembles are showcasing their talents at various competitions around the region.
Ravenwood High’s Indoor Percussion ensemble placed first in the Winter Guard International (WGI) Madison Regionals Independent A division and is heading to the WGI Percussion World Championships April 16-18. Its performance, The Ripple Effect, also earned the ensemble first place in the Percussion Independent A division of the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit (SCGC) Show in February.
The Centennial High Winter Guard placed first in the Scholastic Regional AA division of the SCGC Siegel High competition. The Centennial High Indoor Percussion ensemble also placed first in the Percussion Scholastic A division of the SCGC Hart County High competition.
Franklin High placed first in the Scholastic Open division of the WGI Nashville Color Guard competition. It also placed first in the Scholastic Open division of the SCGC Green Hills High competition.
Independence High’s Winter Guard placed first in the Scholastic Regional AA division of the SCGC Columbia Central competition.
Page High’s Indoor Percussion ensemble placed first in the Percussion Scholastic A division of the SCGC Siegel High competition. Page’s Winter Guard placed first in the Scholastic AA division of the SCGC Hart County High competition.
Summit High’s Winter Guard placed first in the Scholastic A division of the SCGC Columbia Central competition. Summit’s Indoor Percussion ensemble placed first in the Percussion Scholastic Open division of the same competition. The school also placed first in the Percussion Scholastic Open division of the SCGC Green Hills High competition.
Spring Station Middle placed first in the Cadet division of the SCGC Columbia Central and SCGC Green Hills High competitions.
Congratulations to the ensembles listed below.
Winter Guard International Competitions
Madison Regionals
Independent A
- First: Ravenwood High
Scholastic Marching A
- Third: Page High
Scholastic Marching Open
- Fifth: Summit High
Nashville Color Guard
Scholastic A
- Eighth: Summit High
- Ninth: Ravenwood High
Scholastic Open
- First: Franklin High
Huntsville Color Guard
Scholastic A
- Ninth: Summit High
Southeastern Color Guard Circuit Competitions
Wilson Central
Scholastic Regional AA
- Second: Independence High
Scholastic A
- Fourth: Ravenwood High
Green Hills High School
Cadet
- First: Spring Station Middle
Scholastic Regional AA
- Third: Centennial High
Scholastic AAA
- Second: Page High
Scholastic A
- Second: Summit High
- Third: Ravenwood High
Scholastic Open
- First: Franklin High
Percussion Scholastic A
- Second: Page High
- Third: Centennial High
Percussion Scholastic Open
- First: Summit High
Bob Jones
Cadet
- First: Spring Station Middle
Scholastic Regional AA
- Second: Independence High
- Seventh: Centennial High
Percussion Independent
- First: Ravenwood High
Percussion Scholastic Open
- Second: Summit High
Siegel High School
Scholastic Regional AA
- First: Centennial High
Percussion Scholastic A
- First: Page High
Hart County High School
Scholastic AA
- First: Page High
Percussion Scholastic A
- First: Centennial High
Columbia Central
Cadet
- First: Spring Station Middle
Scholastic Regional AA
- First: Independence High
Scholastic A
- First: Summit High
Percussion Scholastic Open
- First: Summit High
Please join our FREE Newsletter