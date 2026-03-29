3/29/26: Clear Sky Overnight and Chilly at 38°F, Warmer Day Ahead with High of 70°F

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.6°F and a light breeze at 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s weather is expected to warm up significantly with a high reaching 70.2°F under partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds will increase, potentially reaching up to 17.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 3%, with no expected accumulation.

Tonight, the temperature will not drop as much, with a low forecasted at 57.4°F. Conditions will remain clear, and winds will slightly decrease but may still reach up to 12.7 mph. The precipitation probability will continue to be minimal.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County should enjoy the clear and dry conditions, both today and tonight, with the mild temperatures making for a pleasant day ahead.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 38°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 7:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 70°F 38°F Partly cloudy Monday 77°F 53°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 75°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light

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