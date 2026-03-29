Home Weather 3/29/26: Clear Sky Overnight and Chilly at 38°F, Warmer Day Ahead with...

3/29/26: Clear Sky Overnight and Chilly at 38°F, Warmer Day Ahead with High of 70°F

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.6°F and a light breeze at 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s weather is expected to warm up significantly with a high reaching 70.2°F under partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds will increase, potentially reaching up to 17.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 3%, with no expected accumulation.

Tonight, the temperature will not drop as much, with a low forecasted at 57.4°F. Conditions will remain clear, and winds will slightly decrease but may still reach up to 12.7 mph. The precipitation probability will continue to be minimal.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County should enjoy the clear and dry conditions, both today and tonight, with the mild temperatures making for a pleasant day ahead.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
38°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
7:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 70°F 38°F Partly cloudy
Monday 77°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 75°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light
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