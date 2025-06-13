Stephen Wilson Jr. to Make Ryman Auditorium Debut in the Fall

Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. announces a fall run of his wildly successful sold-out søn of dad tour including performances at The Warfield in San Francisco, The Wiltern in Los Angeles and his largest hometown headline show to date at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium on November 23. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. This will follow his extensive run of shows with HARDY on his JIM BOB WORLD TOUR, three shows supporting Eric Church at Red Rocks in July and a handful of festival performances this summer including his Newport Folk Festival debut. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit stephenwilsonjr.com.

Last month, Wilson Jr. released the “Star Spangled Banner (Live from the 2025 NFL Draft)” on streaming platforms. He also released the gritty music video for “Cuckoo” starring HARDY + Joey Breaux, as well as a deluxe edition of søn of dad, his critically-acclaimed debut double album. Featuring two new tracks taken from his viral Live at the Print Shop performance – the moving dedication to his late father “I’m A Song” and a gripping reinterpretation of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” – the album also included 10 acoustic versions of fan favorites from the LP.

