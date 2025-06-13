Scenthound Announces Expansion in Nashville

Scenthound, a dog grooming shop that takes a wellness-based approach to its services, is expanding in Middle Tennessee with three new locations set to open in 2025. The first will open in East Nashville, at 823-B Woodland St., on Monday, June 23. Leases are also signed at sites in Melrose and Brentwood, with these locations set to open later this year. This growth in metro Nashville follows a very successful launch in the market with the opening of Scenthound Franklin in 2024.

“We have been thrilled with the reception we’ve received from the Franklin community,” said owner Jacob Lee. “It is clear we are meeting an unserved need in the market for affordable, routine maintenance and grooming, and we look forward to serving more dogs across Nashville.”

East Nashville is the sixth of twenty stores that business partners Jacob Lee and Brett Basik plan to open across Alabama and Tennessee. With over 4,000 monthly members across the five existing locations, Scenthound had over 38,000 dog visits in 2024. East Nashville will be the first Davidson County location for the pair and will serve the East side and Downtown communities.

Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth. Memberships start at $39 per month and include the Basic Hygiene package: a bath with towel-dry, ear cleaning, nail trim, teeth brushing, and a six-point wellness check. Other services, such as shedding treatments, problem-skin treatments, or full haircuts can be added a la carte. Appointments can be made easily on Scenthound’s mobile app.

Kellie Kurtz will continue to oversee the Middle Tennessee expansion as area manager, with the East Nashville location being led by general manager, Brittany Parker. Each new store will also employ six to eight groomers and bathers. Experienced candidates interested in joining Scenthound can reach out to [email protected].

For more information on Scenthound or to sign up for a trial visit, please see: www.scenthound.com/east-nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email