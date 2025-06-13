A Carnival for a Cause: Fork & Vine Masquerade Ball Raises Funds for Foster Children

Step into a world of enchantment and elegance at Fork & Vine 2025: A Venetian Masquerade: A Carnival for a Cause, an unforgettable evening in the heart of downtown Franklin, TN, dedicated to raising vital funds supporting foster families and children. The event will take place at The Harpeth Hotel (130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064) on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, with dinner beginning at 6 PM and the event ending at 9 PM.

Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of Venice’s famous Carnival, this benefit event promises to be a night of magic, camaraderie, and compassion. Your presence at this spectacular event will directly support the programs of S.A.F.E., a local 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides resources, mentorship, and stability to foster families, ensuring that children in need receive the care and opportunities they deserve. With your help, S.A.F.E. can continue making a lasting difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Don your finest attire and mask, (masks will also be provided), and enjoy an evening of philanthropy, fun, and unforgettable memories. Let’s come together to raise funds and spirits in support of a brighter future for area foster children and families.

Levels of Sponsorship:

Individual Seats: $175 (Open Seating)

Table Sponsor: $1500

Listed in the printed program as a Sponsor

1 table for 10 guests

VIP Sponsor: $2500

Website recognition as Sponsor with logo (no link)

Listed in the printed program as a VIP Sponsor

1 table for 10 Guests

10 Private VIP Reception Tickets

FREE Valet Parking

Guardian Angel Sponsor: $5000

Recognition as in digital press releases and digital promotional materials (no physical or media)

Website recognition as Sponsor with logo with link provided to business

Listed in the printed program as Guardian Angel Sponsor

1 table for 10 Guests

10 Private VIP Reception Tickets

VIP Gift Bag

FREE Valet Parking

Presenting Sponsor: $10,000

Naming rights as the Presenting Sponsor of Fork & Vine

Recognition as Presenting Sponsor in physical and digital press releases / promotional materials / all media outlets

Website recognition as Presenting Sponsor with logo and link to business

Listing in the printed program as Presenting Sponsor

2 tables for 10 guests each (20 guests total)

20 Private VIP Reception Tickets

VIP Gift Bag

FREE Valet Parking

