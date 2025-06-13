Hattie B’s Celebrates 615 Day With Menu Promotion Benefiting Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital of Vanderbilt

Hattie B’s is celebrating 615 Day with a special menu promotion.

WHO: Hattie B’s, renowned nationally for its hot chicken available fried or grilled in three everyday heat levels: Mild (touch of heat); Medium (most popular); and Hot (classic Nashville hot chicken); two enthusiasts’ spice levels: Damn Hot (introducing habanero) and Shut The Cluck Up! (ghost peppers join the party); and one non-spicy option: Southern (no heat).

WHAT: Hattie B’s 615 Day Menu Promotion, $6.15 Quarter-Bird Plates

Includes choice of leg & thigh quarter or breast & wing quarter, plus 1 side



WHEN: Sunday, June 15, 2025 (Father’s Day)

WHY: Born-and-breaded in Nashville, Tenn., Hattie B’s is recognizing the unofficial annual holiday honoring its hometown’s primary area code with a special menu offer available at all Hattie B’s locations. All proceeds from the 615-Day Quarter-Bird Plates will go to their 2025 local community partner, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital of Vanderbilt.

WHERE:

Nashville – West

5209 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

Nashville – Lower Broad

5096 Broadway Pl, #103

Nashville, TN 37203

Nashville – Melrose

2222 8th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37204

Nashville – Midtown

112 19th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37203

Franklin – The Factory At Franklin

230 Franklin Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064

