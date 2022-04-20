Spring Hill Ultium Cells Planting 600 New Trees with the Boys and Girls Club

Ultium Cells will be hosting a community tree-planting event in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Tennessee and construction partners in honor of Earth Day where 600 new trees will be added to replace construction-impacted vegetation.

On Thursday, April 21st from 4-6 PM is when the event will begin. The address is 301 Donald F Ephlin Parkway Spring Hill, TN 37174. Parking details will be detailed in the photo gallery below.

Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, will mass-produce Ultium battery cells at the 2.8 million-square-foot facility to advance the push for a zero-emissions, all-electric future. GM and LG Energy Solution are investing $2.3 billion in the facility to support EV manufacturing in the U.S., and in turn, local jobs, education, community involvement, career training, and infrastructure.