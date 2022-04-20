Nashville Record Pressing, LLC to Establish Operations in Nashville and Create Over 200 Jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Nashville Record Pressing, LLC officials announced April 19 that the company will establish operations in Nashville, which will include its headquarters, manufacturing, distribution and back-office functions.

Nashville Record Pressing will invest $13.3 million and create 255 new jobs over the next five years at the company’s facility located at 520 Brick Church Park Drive.

Nashville Record Pressing is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Czech Republic-based GZ Media. In addition to its U.S. headquarters, the Nashville facility will house the company’s manufacturing and distribution operations, which will be equipped with brand new, best-in-class equipment and infrastructure, positioning Nashville Record Pressing to be highly competitive and resilient, while also supporting the Nashville music community.

GZ Media employs nearly 2,000 people in the Czech Republic and 500 in North America and is the largest global manufacturer of vinyl records.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported 170 economic development projects in the Northern Middle region, resulting in more than 45,000 job commitments and approximately $8 billion in capital investment.

“We’re launching Nashville Record Pressing as a direct answer to customer requests to make more vinyl and locate that new production in Nashville. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from Tennessee and the warm welcome we’ve received from Music City. We’re committed to becoming a source of pride for the community. We’re here to be Nashville’s favorite vinyl pressing plant,” said Drake Coker, CEO, Nashville Record Pressing, LLC

“There isn’t a better place on earth to make records than Music City, U.S.A. The Nashville Record Pressing company and their team will be an excellent addition to our state’s diverse and growing music industry,” added Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville)