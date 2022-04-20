Columbia Homicide Suspect Demondra Gaines Captured in Memphis

Update: 04/19/2022 9:45 P.M.

Columbia Police Department, Tennessee is pleased to announce that the suspect in this case, Demondra Gaines, has been safely taken into custody in Memphis, TN.

Investigators with Columbia Police Department, Tennessee were on scene when officers, investigators, and agents from Memphis Police Department est.1827, Germantown Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Gaines at a motel.

The car stolen by and used by Demondra Gaines has also been recovered.

Columbia Police Department, Tennessee appreciates all of the information given to aid in this investigation. The quick response by Memphis Police, Germantown Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations was instrumental in capturing this murder suspect without further violence.

COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE: 4/19/2022 1:45pm

The Columbia Police Department is aggressively investigating the tragic double homicide which occurred yesterday (4/18/22) on Skyline Drive.

Investigators worked throughout the night processing the crime scene and developing leads in this case.

Evidence recovered from the crime scene proves the death of Christopher and Katrina Gaines to be the result of a brutal stabbing attack on the couple, and that their twenty-seven-year-old son Demondra Gaines is responsible.

At the time of this gruesome homicide, there were two children, ages four (4) and two (2), inside the home. These children were unharmed, and are now safe with their parents.

Warrants have been signed for the arrest of Demondra Gaines for two counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Demondra Gaines fled the scene in a black 2018 Nissan Altima displaying Tennessee license plate 8B0-6P6. This vehicle belongs to his mother Katrina Gaines.

The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance and would like to speak with anyone who may know the whereabouts of Demondra Gaines. Anyone who has seen or spoken to Demondra is encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department and speak with investigators.

Demondra Gaines should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are encouraged not to approach or confront Gaines, but to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

Any person with further information about this crime or the whereabouts of Gaines is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727

UPDATED: 4/19/2022 11:40 am

COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE: 2:30 pm 4/18/2022

