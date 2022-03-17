South Korean Fried Chicken Franchise Bonchon is Coming to Middle Tennessee

Korean fried chicken will be coming to Murfreesboro, Smyrna and Franklin in the near future according to the Facebook page of Busan, South Korea founded restaurant Bonchon. The chain opened its first location in the United States in 2006. It has since built locations in 25 states with more coming. These three will be the first in Tennessee.

Founded by Jinduk Seo in 2002, his vision is to share his favorite flavors of crunchy Korean comfort food with the entire world. The first location in the United States opened in New York, New York. They are also located in Cambodia, Manymar, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

What makes this fried chicken different is that it is double fried and then hand coated in either soy garlic or spicy sauce. Fried chicken orders are available in three sizes: small, medium and large. They offer wings (bone in or boneless), drumsticks or strips served with pickled radish or coleslaw. This will not be new to those who frequent Asian fusion and Korean restaurants in the area, as many already serve the dish.

Although fried chicken is the focus of the business, the restaurants will also offer starters, full meals, and Mochi for dessert. Mochi is a Japanese dessert made from rice that is traditionally created during a ceremony called mochitsuki.

Starters include fried pork or vegetable potstickers, steamed or fried shrimp shumai, fried octopus dumplings, fried chicken or marinated beef sliders on potato mini-buns, pork buns, chicken or beef Korean tacos, popcorn shrimp or edamame.

Meals will include ten different options:

BULGOGI, thinly sliced marinated ribeye sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, sesame seeds and onions served with white rice.

JAPCHAE, glass noodles blended with red pepper, carrots, onions, spinach, mushrooms, and sliced marinated ribeye then stir-fried with soy garlic sauce and sesame oil topped with sesame seeds.

CHICKEN KATSU, a breaded chicken cutlet served over steamed rice, then drizzled with katsu sauce and spicy mayo with a side of coleslaw.

TTEOKBOKKI, rice cakes simmered in spicy broth with fish cakes, scallions, and onions topped with mozzarella cheese and kimari. Kimari is a deep-fried seaweed roll filled with glass-noodle.

BULL DAK, spicy chicken, rice cakes, onions, and hot pepper sauce stir-fried and topped with scallions, sesame seeds and mozzarella cheese served with white rice.

BONCHON WRAP, a choice of Bulgogi beef or chicken and freshly sliced avocado on a bed of crisp lettuce and onions seasoned with buttermilk ranch dressing and spicy mayo and then wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

HOUSE FRIED RICE, the traditional wok-prepared dish with a choice of soy garlic chicken, spicy chicken, kimchi bacon or Bulgogi marinated ribeye blended with Jasmine rice and fresh vegetables served with a fried egg, then topped with sesame seeds and cucumber garnish. It can also be served with no meat.

BIBIMBAP, Bulgogi beef, soy garlic chicken, spicy chicken, or tofu served over white rice, quinoa, assorted seasonal vegetables, sesame seeds, and an egg served with Bonchon Bibimbap sauce. This can also be served without meat or tofu.

UDON NOODLE SOUP, thick wheat noodles served in a savory broth with mushrooms, topped with nori (seaweed) and scallions. Bulgogi beef or a fried egg can be added.

SESAME GINGER SALAD, spring mix, onions, sesame seeds, red bell peppers and cucumbers topped with sesame ginger dressing. Chicken or tofu can be added.

Sides include French fries, spicy French fries, onion rings, coleslaw, kimchi, pickled radish, steamed rice or kimchi coleslaw.

There are no firm opening dates or site plans available at this time. Upon opening, they will offer a frequent visitor club and catering.