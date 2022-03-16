Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 16, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for March 16, 2022.

Dylan Lankford Age: 30 Mount Juliet, TN

1Impaired Driver Arrested for 5th DUI in Franklin

Dylan Lankford, 30, of Mount Juliet remains jailed on a $22,000 bond after his fifth DUI arrest, last night. Read more.

Palmetto Moon
photo by Donna Vissman

2Charleston-Based Lifestyle Brand to Open in Franklin

The South Carolina-based store Palmetto Moon, which carries a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands will open this summer at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.

franklin publix wine shoplifter

3Reward for Information on Franklin Publix Shoplifter Taking Wine

Franklin Police want to identify this woman. She’s repeatedly shoplifted wine from the Riverside drive Publix. Read more.

2022-Main-Street-Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

4Are You Ready for the 2022 Main Street Festival? Here Are All the Details

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival held in downtown Franklin sponsored by First Horizon to be held April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. Read more.

5Unique Summer Racquets Camp Offers Tennis, Pickleball, and Ping Pong for Young Athletes

Looking for a local summer sports camp for your child that is fun, has built-in Covid safety protocols, and leads to a mastery of a “lifetime sport”? Then consider the Pickleball Kids USA Summer Racquets Camp at Franklin Road Academy this summer. Read more.

