Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for March 16, 2022.
Dylan Lankford, 30, of Mount Juliet remains jailed on a $22,000 bond after his fifth DUI arrest, last night. Read more.
The South Carolina-based store Palmetto Moon, which carries a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands will open this summer at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify this woman. She’s repeatedly shoplifted wine from the Riverside drive Publix. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival held in downtown Franklin sponsored by First Horizon to be held April 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. Read more.
Looking for a local summer sports camp for your child that is fun, has built-in Covid safety protocols, and leads to a mastery of a “lifetime sport”? Then consider the Pickleball Kids USA Summer Racquets Camp at Franklin Road Academy this summer. Read more.