Gov. Bill Lee announced that the Economic Recovery Group will issue guidance for Tennessee’s small group recreation businesses to begin a safe reopening starting Friday, May 8. Small group recreation businesses include bowling alleys, putt-putt golf courses, and others. Guidance will be published tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6.

As with other industries that have begun a phased reopening, this will apply to 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – will create individual plans in consultation with their locally-run health departments.

The group will also issue guidance for businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as offices, manufacturing, and construction industries that require critical supplies to safely operate.

Guidance information on other industries that have begun to reopen

Previous articleFranklin Porch Pirate Busted After Being Caught on Camera
Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here