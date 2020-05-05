Gov. Bill Lee announced that the Economic Recovery Group will issue guidance for Tennessee’s small group recreation businesses to begin a safe reopening starting Friday, May 8. Small group recreation businesses include bowling alleys, putt-putt golf courses, and others. Guidance will be published tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6.

As with other industries that have begun a phased reopening, this will apply to 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – will create individual plans in consultation with their locally-run health departments.

The group will also issue guidance for businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as offices, manufacturing, and construction industries that require critical supplies to safely operate.

