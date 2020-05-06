Morning Source

Guest: JR Arostegui



Originally Aired: April 20, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to JR Arostegui, Franklin entrepreneur, who was recently featured on the show NBC’s “Roots Less Traveled,” in which he traveled to Cuba to learn about his ancestry. Watch the episode here.

