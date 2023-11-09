Slim & Husky’s to Open at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin today announced that popular Nashville-based restaurant chain Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria will start construction at the historic mixed-use development this winter and plans to bring its hip-hop-inspired menu of artisanal pizzas and craft beer to Williamson County in early summer 2024.

To celebrate its expansion into Franklin, Slim & Husky’s is partnering with Williamson County Schools to host a free lunch and learn session on November 13 for students enrolled at the district’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center, which provides high school students with opportunities to earn school credits while gaining hands-on experience in starting a small business.

A Slim & Husky’s food truck will be parked outside The Factory’s entrance facing Liberty Pike for lunchtime on Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

“Slim & Husky’s dedication to investing in their communities and the lives of their neighbors makes it a natural fit for The Factory at Franklin,” said Allen Arender, a partner and senior vice president of development at Holladay Properties. “They’ve set the standard for what a business can achieve while also raising the tide for those around them, and we’re grateful that they’re bringing that vision to Franklin.”

“The Slim + Husky’s Team is excited about our latest move to Franklin,” said Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Clint Gray. “As a brand created to serve the community, it is exciting to be a part of The Factory at Franklin where we have such great neighbors. Our team is looking forward to meeting new friends, families, and pizza lovers throughout Williamson County.”

Friends and co-founders Clint Gray, Derrick Moore, and EJ Reed created Slim & Husky’s in 2015 to turn their entrepreneurial energy into a catalyst for social change. Nearly every facet of Slim & Husky’s, including the names of menu items like Rony, Roni, Rone and Big Poppa Pizza, is inspired by the trio’s passion for promoting the arts and giving back to the community.

Slim & Husky’s currently operates 15 dine-in and carry-out locations across Tennessee, Georgia, and California along with catering service and nationwide delivery. It was named a 2023 semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restauranteur award.

Construction and opening timeline updates can be found online at factoryatfranklin.com.