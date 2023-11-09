Belmont Student Dies After Being Shot While Walking at Park

November 9, 2023 – The 18-year-old Belmont University student who was shot on Tuesday afternoon while walking in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park has died.

Jillian Ludwig of New Jersey was critically wounded by a gunshot from public housing across the street. Shaquille Taylor, 29, was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track in a park across the street.

Ludwig passed away overnight.

Taylor was originally charged with aggravated assault and evidence with tampering for the shooting. MNPD has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office concerning modified charges against Taylor.

Sadly, Jillian Ludwig passed away during the night. We are in discussion with the District Attorney's Office concerning modified charges against Shaquille Taylor. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 9, 2023

Source: MNPD