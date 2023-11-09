Several Events Happening in Brentwood This Christmas Season

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The days may be getting shorter, but the City of Brentwood is hosting several events this December to keep everyone’s mood merry and bright. If you want to get the most out of the 2023 holiday season, make sure you mark these City events on your calendar.

Morning With Santa – 9 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Dec. 2, John P. Holt Brentwood Library

On the first Saturday in December, Santa Claus will make a special visit to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Local children are encouraged to meet St. Nick, have their photo taken, and give him their Christmas wish list. Passes are needed for this free event, and they’ll be available at the Children’s Service Desk, beginning Monday, Nov. 13.

Brentwood Tree Lighting Celebration – 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4, John P. Holt Brentwood Library

The Brentwood City Commission kicks off the holiday season each December with the annual tree lighting ceremony. This popular event, featuring ASL interpreters, includes:

Treats in the Brentwood Room: Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the library will provide visitors with cookies in the Brentwood Room. A holiday photobooth will also be available, and the room will include a Hanukkah display and a Santas Around the World display.

Live Music in the Lobby: The Williamson County Youth Quartet will perform live holiday music throughout the evening.

Hot Chocolate: The Friends of the Brentwood Library will have a hot chocolate tent outside the library.

Polar Express Storytimes: At 5 and 6 p.m., the library will host readings of “The Polar Express” in the Friend’s Gathering Room. The story times are free, but everyone attending must have a ticket. Tickets were available at the Children’s Desk, beginning on Nov. 13, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Bells will be handed out at the end of each story time.

The Tree Lighting: The annual tree lighting is at 5:30 p.m. on the library’s front lawn. The Brentwood High School Choir will perform at the tree lighting.

Neighborhood Luminaries

On Saturday, Dec. 9, neighborhoods throughout Brentwood are encouraged to display luminaries from dusk until 9 p.m. The City sets the date for this event every year, but each Homeowners Association plans the details. As a safety precaution, glow sticks or flameless candles are preferred.

In the event of rain or inclement weather, the luminary date will be the second Sunday of December. Each neighborhood, usually through its Homeowners Association, makes the final decision on luminary postponement.

Ravenswood Mansion at Christmas

The Ravenswood Mansion, located on 1825 Wilson Pike, will be lit up for the holidays starting the first week of December. Consider using this City-owned venue for a small holiday gathering or the perfect spot for outdoor photos. For more information, visit https://www.ravenswoodmansion.com or email Kesha Gooding at kesha.gooding@brentwoodtn.gov.