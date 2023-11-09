How to Write Letters to Veterans for Care Packages During Operation Gratitude

Throughout the month of November, the Williamson County Public Library System will collect letters (notes and drawings) and send in a care package to Operation Gratitude on December 1.

Visit any Williamson County Public Library location to write a letter to a Veteran or Service Member. Each location will have a letter-writing station, supplies, coloring pages, helpful tips and guidelines for your letters.

Operation Gratitude sends 250,000+ care packages each year to deployed troops, veterans, new recruits and first responders. Of all the items included in these care packages, the most cherished are the personal letters of appreciation.

It takes only five minutes of your day but will bring lasting joy to the recipients!