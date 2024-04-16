SHPD Taking Applications For 2024 Citizens Police Academy

The SHPD is currently taking applications for the 2024 session of the Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

The CPA is an excellent opportunity to learn about your local police department and what goes on behind the scenes. The academy will cover topics such as the use of force, patrol operations, traffic enforcement, criminal investigations, firearms training, and more.

The CPA is open to all individuals 21 years of age or older and reside or work within the municipal city limits of Spring Hill. Persons may apply outside of the municipal city limits; however, precedence will be given to those within the municipal city limits.

For more information, please get in touch with Officer Michael Stewart at [email protected].

Apply online for the CPA here.