Santa is Coming to Karrington Rowe in Brentwood

Santa’s coming to Karrington Rowe! In partnership with the Brentwood Chamber, the neighborhood hub is inviting the community to stop by for brunch and a chat, as well as complimentary photos, with Saint Nick on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Just for Santa’s visit, Karrington Rowe will open early at 9 a.m. and offer a 10% discount to guests until 10 a.m. Weather permitting, photos will be outside.

Karrington Rowe is located at 330 Franklin Road at Brentwood Place.

