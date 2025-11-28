11/28/25: Clear Skies and a High of 41 in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41°F. The wind is blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s peak temperature reached 41.2°F, and the morning low was recorded at 26.6°F. Conditions have remained overcast for much of the day, although the skies have now cleared. Winds have peaked at up to 7.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Tonight, the sky is expected to stay clear while temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 31.5°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, with a maximum of 5.2 mph expected. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County today has been cool with very mild winds and clear skies, transitioning from an overcast morning.Evening conditions will remain clear and cold, ideal for outdoor evening activities requiring light layers.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 27°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 41°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: light Monday 46°F 29°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 43°F 32°F Rain: slight Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 50°F 39°F Overcast

