11/28/25: Clear Skies and a High of 41 in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41°F. The wind is blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s peak temperature reached 41.2°F, and the morning low was recorded at 26.6°F. Conditions have remained overcast for much of the day, although the skies have now cleared. Winds have peaked at up to 7.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
Tonight, the sky is expected to stay clear while temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 31.5°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, with a maximum of 5.2 mph expected. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County today has been cool with very mild winds and clear skies, transitioning from an overcast morning.Evening conditions will remain clear and cold, ideal for outdoor evening activities requiring light layers.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|41°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|48°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|43°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|46°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|43°F
|32°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|50°F
|39°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
