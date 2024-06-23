Sabrina Carpenter Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Sabrina Carpenter announced her upcoming North American headlining Arena tour, The Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Columbus. The 29 date tour will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Sabrina on this tour. The

Short n’ Sweet Tour will make a stop in Nashville, TN on October 16, 2024 at Bridgestone Arena. Sabrina has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on mental health issues, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Presales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24th, with the Cash App Presale at 10 AM local followed by Team Sabrina Presale on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 AM local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 28th at 10 AM local time. Sabrina also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show; in addition, they are launching the official Sabrina on Tour playlist, curated by Sabrina herself, full of catalog hits and her inspirations.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the Short n’ Sweet Tour will be available for Cash App cardholders via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Monday, June 24 starting at 10am local time through Thursday, June 27 at 10pm local time, Cash App cardholders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/exclusives/sabrinacarpenter.

The tour is in support of Sabrina’s recently announced album, Short n’ Sweet, out August 23.

