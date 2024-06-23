Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 28-31, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressCityZipcode
$8,500,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547267 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$8,000,000.00Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$4,205,148.00Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229325 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$3,261,950.00Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071936 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$2,950,000.00Myers Pb 70 Pg 1239459 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$2,900,000.004655 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$2,850,000.00Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738394 Six String Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,837,500.00Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85105 Treemont LnFranklin37069
$2,752,725.00Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128Red Bird CirFranklin37067
$2,747,565.00725 W Main St 200Franklin37064
$2,670,300.00Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,450,000.00Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 76 Pg 28256 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$2,450,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 211504 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738378 Six String Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,300,000.00Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 391863 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,250,000.00Hoffman Pb 34 Pg 1172805 Ferguson RdSpring Hill37174
$2,000,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 961207 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$2,000,000.00Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 729416 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$1,999,000.00Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145029 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,975,000.00Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198129 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,974,900.00Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 566080 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,800,000.004275 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,750,000.00Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B242 Myles Manor CtFranklin37064
$1,749,900.00Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133545 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,700,000.00Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18457 Wild Elm StFranklin37064

