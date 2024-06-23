Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 28

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 28-31, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,500,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7267 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$8,000,000.00
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,205,148.00
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9325 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,261,950.00
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1936 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,950,000.00
|Myers Pb 70 Pg 123
|9459 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,900,000.00
|4655 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,850,000.00
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8394 Six String Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,837,500.00
|Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85
|105 Treemont Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,752,725.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128
|Red Bird Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,747,565.00
|725 W Main St 200
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,670,300.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,450,000.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 76 Pg 2
|8256 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,450,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21
|1504 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8378 Six String Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,300,000.00
|Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39
|1863 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,250,000.00
|Hoffman Pb 34 Pg 117
|2805 Ferguson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,000,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96
|1207 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,000,000.00
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|9416 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,999,000.00
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5029 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,975,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8129 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,974,900.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|6080 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000.00
|4275 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000.00
|Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B
|242 Myles Manor Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,749,900.00
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3545 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18
|457 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
