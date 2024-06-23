Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 28

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 28-31, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address City Zipcode $8,500,000.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7267 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $8,000,000.00 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $4,205,148.00 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9325 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,261,950.00 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1936 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,950,000.00 Myers Pb 70 Pg 123 9459 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $2,900,000.00 4655 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,850,000.00 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8394 Six String Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,837,500.00 Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85 105 Treemont Ln Franklin 37069 $2,752,725.00 Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128 Red Bird Cir Franklin 37067 $2,747,565.00 725 W Main St 200 Franklin 37064 $2,670,300.00 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,450,000.00 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 76 Pg 2 8256 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,450,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21 1504 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8378 Six String Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,300,000.00 Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39 1863 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,250,000.00 Hoffman Pb 34 Pg 117 2805 Ferguson Rd Spring Hill 37174 $2,000,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96 1207 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $2,000,000.00 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9416 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $1,999,000.00 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5029 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,975,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8129 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,974,900.00 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 6080 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,800,000.00 4275 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,750,000.00 Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B 242 Myles Manor Ct Franklin 37064 $1,749,900.00 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3545 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,700,000.00 Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18 457 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064

