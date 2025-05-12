Local Teen Mattie Pruitt’s American Idol Journey Ends

Local singer Mattie Pruitt, along with Gabby Samone, were eliminated on Sunday night’s (May 11) American Idol episode. A

The top seven contestants competed for a spot in the top five during “Disney Night.” Each artist performed a song from the Disney songbook and dedicated a song to their mother or a special woman in their life.

Mattie Pruitt performed “Remember Me” from Coco and received rave reviews from the judges. Luke Bryan shared, “That was one of my favorite performances I saw you do.” For the Mother’s Day portion, Pruitt performed “Those Kinda of Women” by Lauren Alaina.

At the show’s end, the live voting revealed that Mattie Pruitt and Gabby Samone would not advance in the competition.

Pruitt shared on social media, “Tonight was the end of my American Idol journey… but it’s just the beginning of everything else. I’ve learned so much, grown so much, and made memories I’ll carry with me forever. Thank you to everyone who voted, supported, encouraged, and believed in me—I wouldn’t have made it this far without you.”

She continued, “This chapter might be closing, but the music doesn’t stop here. I’m just getting started.”

American Idol returns tonight, May 12, with the top five performing. At the end of the show, the top three contestants will be revealed.

