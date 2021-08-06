Road Closures for Inaugural Music City Grand Prix Now in Effect

A crowd estimated at in excess of 140,000 persons is expected to attend the inaugural Music City Grand Prix over its three days Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those planning on attending are reminded that THERE IS NO PUBLIC PARKING AT NISSAN STADIUM. Race fans are encouraged to find parking on the west side of the Cumberland River and walk to the stadium area via the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge or the Woodland Street Bridge, or take a shuttle from one of the major hotels in downtown (visit www.musiccitygp.com for more information).

Road closures for the Grand Prix take effect (Thursday) at 10 a.m. They include:

Korean Veterans Boulevard/Shelby Avenue from 2nd Avenue South to Interstate Drive;

I-24 exit ramps at Shelby Avenue;

at Shelby Avenue; Shelby Avenue at S. 4th Street (access to the I-24 west ramp is allowed);

Interstate Drive (access to the I-24 east entrance ramp is allowed);

Hermitage Avenue at Middleton Street will be closed to northbound traffic. Traffic will be diverted onto Middleton toward 2nd Avenue South as the northbound route into the city. Allowances will be made for residents and businesses in the immediate area of the closure;

Peabody Street from 2nd Avenue South to Crockett Street;

Russell Street;

Titans Way;

Victory Avenue;

Sylvan Street;

South 1st Street from Victory Avenue to South 2nd Street;

South 2nd Street from Shelby Avenue to Russell Street;

South 3rd Street from Crutcher to Sylvan Streets

More than 120 MNPD officers will be working traffic and security posts each day of the Grand Prix and will be supplemented by uniformed private security individuals.