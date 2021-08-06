Today’s Top Stories: Aug 6, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
First Bank Amphitheater
photo by Spencer Combs

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 6, 2021.

coronavirus

1Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

putting on a face mask covid 19
Stock Image

2CDC Issues New Mask Guidance in Response to Delta Variant

While we’d like to think that COVID-19 has gone away with vaccination, it is unfortunately a wily little virus and it is determined to break through any barriers put before it. While the Alpha Variant is the one we battled last year, a new one, called Delta, has come from India and it is much easier to catch. It is now here in Middle Tennessee. Read More

Williamson County Fair

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

Start End Times
Photo by WCS

4WCS 2021-22 School Start and End Times

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2021-22 school year with a half day on Friday, August 6. Read More

First Bank Amphitheater
photo by Spencer Combs

5Photos: Inaugural Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater

The very first concert at the newly opened FirstBank Amphitheater (Graystone Quarry) took place earlier this week. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

