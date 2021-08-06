Today’s Top Stories: Aug 6, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Aug 6, 2021.
A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More
While we’d like to think that COVID-19 has gone away with vaccination, it is unfortunately a wily little virus and it is determined to break through any barriers put before it. While the Alpha Variant is the one we battled last year, a new one, called Delta, has come from India and it is much easier to catch. It is now here in Middle Tennessee. Read More
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More
Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2021-22 school year with a half day on Friday, August 6. Read More
The very first concert at the newly opened FirstBank Amphitheater (Graystone Quarry) took place earlier this week. Read More