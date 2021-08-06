COVID-19 Vaccinations Up 47% in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing National Immunization Awareness Month this August. This comes at a time when Tennessee is seeing an increase in the COVID-19 vaccination as more Tennesseans are choosing to become vaccinated against COVID-19. Total vaccinations increased 47 percent from July 12 to August 2. Over the last week, 94 of the 95 counties across the state have experienced an accelerated rate of vaccine administration. TDH also continues to see an increase in vaccines among all demographics.

• 3 percent increase in total population with at least one dose in the last month

• 30.8 percent of the Black population have received at least one does of the vaccine

• 40.2 percent of the Hispanic population have received at least one dose

• 12-15 age group has seen the highest increase in vaccination rate with a 7.1 percent change in the last six weeks

As children across the state begin a new school year, many families are scheduling routine checkups. TDH encourages parents to make sure routine vaccinations are part of that visit.

“Vaccinations prevent the spread of diseases and outbreaks,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Tennessee has always done well at ensuring routine vaccinations for both children and adults are up to date. However, we know many Tennesseans got off-track with routine medical care during the pandemic and could be at risk for infection or disease. That is why it is so important to talk with a medical provider or visit your local health department to see how your family can get back on track with routine vaccinations.”

It is equally important for adults to take the proper steps to ensure they are up to date on recommended vaccines. According to the CDC, some vaccines are recommended for adults based on age, health condition, or other factors.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Interactive Vaccine Guide, which provides an Adult Vaccine Assessment Tool. CDC also offers the recommended immunization schedule for infants and children. Parents can find that schedule online at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/easy-to-read/child-easyread.html.

“While we are focused on routine vaccination, we must also continue to encourage the COVID-19 vaccine,” Piercey said. Tennesseans age 12 and above are eligible to receive the vaccine in the state. Families can make appointments with their local health department or personal medical provider to receive all their necessary vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

To find information on services offered by local health departments, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/localdepartments/lrhd/local-services.html.

During National Immunization Awareness Month, the Tennessee Department of Health will be sharing information and resources on social media to highlight the importance of vaccines.

