Ring in the New Year with The Flaming Lips at The Caverns

The Caverns and The Flaming Lips announce the venerable, pysch-rock band will return to the world-famous, underground concert hall for two nights of shows to ring in the new year on December 30th and 31st presented by Lightning 100.

The Flaming Lips first played The Caverns during the subterranean venue’s inaugural year on New Year’s Eve 2018. Guests who attended the sold-out show and those who heard about the exuberant spectacle have long anticipated the band’s return to the cave—the wait is over!

On Tuesday, July 13th at 11a CT, The Caverns will release 2-day VIP overnight packages including lodging, safe transportation from area hotels to the venue and back, access to a pit up close to the stage for the best views of the show, commemorative merchandise, and more. These VIP overnight packages make trip planning easy, especially since rideshare companies don’t service the beautiful, rural area surrounding The Caverns. An additional VIP package without lodging and 2-night general admission tickets will also be released on July 13th.

“To celebrate 2019, hundreds of helium balloons filled with confetti were released and floated up to the stalactites whereupon they met their demise—the cave rained confetti for hours! It was a night of unbridled joy, whimsy, and spirit that only The Flaming Lips could deliver,” says The Caverns owner Todd Mayo. “We cannot wait to see what’s in store this year!”

Wayne Coyne, The Flaming Lips lead singer, musing on preparations for 2018’s underground show, added with tongue-in-cheek, “We were a little worried that the low low sub bass frequencies would maybe crack the giant hollow rocks and cause the cavern to collapse in on us while we were playing. But the promoters told us that the aliens, who carved out the cave (10 million years ago), did shows there for 500 years without any problems, we thought, ‘oh cool!’ Let’s party!”

