Photo of the Day: July 13, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo of the day is a beautiful shot of the moon and lake at Radnor Lake State Park.

Radnor Lake State Park is a 1,368-acre park and is protected as a Class II Natural Area. It is unique due to the abundance of wildlife viewing opportunities, environmental education programs, hiking opportunities, and its location in an urban area. The park is day-use only and the 7.75-miles of trail are strictly used for hiking, photography, and wildlife observation. Pets, jogging, and bicycles are only allowed on the Otter Creek Road trail. The Lake Trail is accessible to people with all-terrain wheelchairs.

The park is perfect for nature enthusiasts to observe owls, herons, and waterfowl as well as many species of amphibians, reptiles, and mammals such as mink and otter. Hundreds of species of wildflowers, mosses, fungi, ferns, and other plants, as well as trees, shrubs, and vines, add to the natural ecological diversity of the area. Several ranger-led programs are planned throughout the year including canoe floats, wildflower walks, astronomy night hikes, nature hikes, programs on snakes, off-trail land acquisition hikes, and birds of prey.

Radnor Lake is located at 1160 Otter Creek Road, Nashville, TN 37220.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.