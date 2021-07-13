Williamson County Property Transfers June 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 28 through July 2, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$555,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c2005 Rudder CtSpring HillTN37174
$547,248.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37453 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$160,000.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$120,000.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$160,000.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$120,000.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$120,000.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$120,000.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$276,621.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 302FranklinTN37064
$344,770.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 203FranklinTN37064
$219,000.006559 Arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
$690,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 211214 Bonnhaven DrFranklinTN37067
$580,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A211 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
$876,000.00Garden Club Sec 23009 Coral Bell LnFranklinTN37067
$850,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12246 Brakeman LnThompsons StationTN37179
$670,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2757 Cloister LnThompsons StationTN37179
$23,750.00Buchanan LnThompsons StationTN37179
$702,193.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17755 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$438,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec23000 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
$975,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1509 Adelynn Ct NFranklinTN37064
$633,989.00Brixworth Ph7c6086 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$526,955.00Brixworth Ph54020 Danes DrSpring HillTN37174
$417,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1204 Wrennewood LnFranklinTN37064
$285,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1305 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$532,414.00Brixworth Ph61146 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$744,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Z405 Landrake CloseFranklinTN37069
$658,900.00Amelia Park Sec41344 Fairbanks StFranklinTN37067
$450,000.00Prescott Place61 Anston ParkFranklinTN37069
$360,670.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 304FranklinTN37064
$312,000.00Horn Tavern Est7319 Horn Tavern CtFairviewTN37062
$350,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2609 Spokane CtFranklinTN37069
$383,290.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 306FranklinTN37064
$745,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 3-a480 Truman Rd WFranklinTN37064
$965,000.00Northumberland Sec 29503 Peebles CtBrentwoodTN37027
$2,900,000.00Evergreen Homes Estates1453 Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37069
$249,900.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #f-6FranklinTN37064
$525,000.00Polston Place7204 Polston CtFairviewTN37062
$501,821.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37428 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$388,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 206FranklinTN37064
$460,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-14007 Linden CtFranklinTN37069
$845,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1107 Park StFranklinTN37064
$875,000.00Williams Grove Sec 29401 Dove Field Ct BrentwoodTN37027
$350,000.00Lexington Farms Sec 1101 Crestwood LnSpring HillTN37174
$825,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods118 Buckhead CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,989,415.00Hawthorne Trace5001 Green Herron Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$331,000.00Witt Hill Ph 11706 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,000,000.00Falls Grove Sec37064 Crimson Leaf LnCollege GroveTN37046
$230,000.00Hill Estates139 Chestnut LnFranklinTN37064
$380,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21009 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$299,900.00Community Housing5530 Hargrove Ridge RdFranklinTN37064
$263,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 101FranklinTN37064
$3,500,000.00Wilson5318 Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$1,105,000.00Keystone Sec 51479 Ridley DrFranklinTN37064
$425,000.00Maplewood Sec 2621 Sugartree LnFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Morningside Sec 57059 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$780,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 5301 Matherson CtFranklinTN37067
$874,877.00Kingsbarns4006 Wingfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$615,000.00Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$1,050,000.00Montclair Sec 31770 Forsyth Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
$365,000.00Lynhurst1170 Brookwood AveFranklinTN37069
$799,990.00Stephens Valley Sec6319 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$767,000.00Westhaven Sec52942 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$587,626.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a1416 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$850,580.00Westhaven Sec52936 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$1,045,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11036 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
$750,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20336 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$965,000.00Glen Abbey Sec 11793 Balvenie CtBrentwoodTN37027
$623,171.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2044 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$625,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13209 Nolen LnFranklinTN37064
$500,000.00Redwing Meadows Sec 31291 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
$360,784.00Cumberland Estates Ph34013 Brazelton WayFairviewTN37062
$538,910.00Brixworth Ph53015 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,283,455.00Morgan Farms Sec61878 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
$175,000.00Barnhill RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$1,615,000.00Green Valley Sec 3110 Poplar StFranklinTN37064
$917,808.00Southern Woods West Sec 5 @ Shadow Creek361 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$520,000.00Andover Sec 1205 Toliver CtFranklinTN37067
$375,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 5-b2608 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$920,000.00Stephens Valley Sec3715 Webster StNashvilleTN37221
$1,103,643.005009 Harpeth DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,799,900.00Princeton Hills Sec 5752 Sinclair CirBrentwoodTN37027
$650,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1594 Red Oak LnBrentwoodTN37027
$15,000.006200 Meeks RdFranklinTN37064
$275,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #k-105FranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a922 Riverview DrFranklinTN37064
$949,900.00Wynthrope123 Wynthrope WayFranklinTN37067
$650,000.00Highgate Sec 4102 Windsor WayFranklinTN37069
$1,320,000.00Hidden Valley Est1026 Deep Woods TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$485,000.00Skinner Elmer And Evelyn6796 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$760,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23796 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Dogwood Hills7113 Grammar DrFairviewTN37062
$609,000.00Wades Grove Sec 63075 Foust DrSpring HillTN37174
$255,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2938 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$426,400.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2039 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$900,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec26026 Trout LnSpring HillTN37174
$575,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph38017 Fenwick LnSpring HillTN37174
$580,150.00Hillsboro Acres1121 Howell DrFranklinTN37069
$485,000.004392 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
$81,650.00Natchez Trace PkwyFranklinTN37064
$925,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 31229 Knox Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$15,000,000.00Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
$435,000.007418 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
$87,050.00Natchez Trace PkwyFranklinTN37064
$22,700.00Natchez Trace PkwyFranklinTN37064
$606,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-11000 Summer Haven CirFranklinTN37069
$1,575,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 2661 Post Oak CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,250,000.00Benington 2 Sec3235 Belgian RdNolensvilleTN37135
$732,099.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371037 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$1,120,715.00Taramore Ph121901 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
$640,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 131747 Ethan LnBrentwoodTN37027
$735,000.00Charlton Green Sec 3430 Watercress DrFranklinTN37064
$657,026.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2072 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$730,000.00Sherwood Green Estates Ph32141 Sugar Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
$350,000.00Winstead Court Ph 2358 4th Ave S #b-3FranklinTN37064
$558,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4f2713 Cortlandt LnNolensvilleTN37135
$572,222.00Brixworth Ph61144 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$227,271.00Stephens Valley Sec6648 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$912,000.00Westhaven Sec 2114 Glass Springs LnFranklinTN37064
$1,450,000.00Brenthaven Ph 18256 Dalewood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$243,599.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 202FranklinTN37064
$551,805.00Brixworth Ph51722 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,975,000.00249 4th Avenue North Bldg249 4th Ave NFranklinTN37064
$360,000.00Swansons Ridge1737 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$459,000.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2043 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$373,900.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place #323Thompsons StationTN37179
$465,200.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2031 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$355,000.00Brooklands5014 Brooklands Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$875,000.00Brookfield Sec 7-b2215 Brookhaven CtBrentwoodTN37027
$552,500.00Crowne Pointe Sec 93100 Shropshire CtThompsons StationTN37179
$150,000.004808 Mosley RdCollege GroveTN37046
$427,500.00Prescott Place Ph 384 Heaton CloseFranklinTN37069
$575,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 91386 Round Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
$374,000.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 303FranklinTN37064
$682,500.00Summerlyn Sec11521 Halsey DrNolensvilleTN37135
$300,000.003876 Sycamore RdThompsons StationTN37179
$825,000.00Cottonwood Est1403 Glade CtFranklinTN37069
$666,804.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3478 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$599,900.00Grassland Est Sec 1104 Bobby DrFranklinTN37069
$475,000.00Twin Oaks1503 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
$560,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 82425 Orchard StNolensvilleTN37135
$537,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec7218 Mary Webb StFranklinTN37064
$579,000.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec16005 Turncreek RdThompsons StationTN37179
$219,000.00Sullivan H W7309 Michael Lankford RdFairviewTN37062
$700,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec P221 Greystone DrFranklinTN37069
$700,000.00Stratford Place186 Scotsman LnFranklinTN37064
$1,689,585.00Croop2656 Mclemore RdFranklinTN37064
$360,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51602 Bryson CvThompsons StationTN37179
$715,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph25007 Perth CtSpring HillTN37174
$2,100,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38108 Mountaintop DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,500,000.00Water Leaf Sec15026 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
$527,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec23001 Davinci CtThompsons StationTN37179
$705,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 2109 Essex CtFranklinTN37067
$853,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 23148 Natoma CirThompsons StationTN37179
$975,000.00Westhaven Section 261320 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$622,915.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37040 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$970,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5194 Princess CirFranklinTN37064
$1,000,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 49556 Sunnybrook DrBrentwoodTN37027
$494,804.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37441 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$521,720.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17759 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$839,900.00Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph36007 Trout LnSpring HillTN37174
$880,000.007199 Anderson RdFairviewTN37062
$2,000,000.004644 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons StationTN37179
$633,833.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37052 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$860,285.00Daventry Sec23202 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37064
$665,000.00Westhaven Section 151015 Westhaven Blvd #200FranklinTN37064
$2,350,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 55107 Harvard CtBrentwoodTN37027
$499,000.00James109 James AveFranklinTN37064
$2,864,219.00Enclave @ Dove Lake7624 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$2,240,000.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$900,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47124 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$650,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec79066 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$492,800.00Westhaven Sec573042 Conar StFranklinTN37064
$1,725,000.00Brentwood Country Club5118 Herschel Spears CirBrentwoodTN37027
$994,357.00Westhaven Sec52812 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$741,204.00Lockwood Glen Sec82009 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$616,667.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a205 Heydon CtNolensvilleTN37135
$735,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec O207 Saddle Bridge LnFranklinTN37069
$344,900.00Newport Crossing Sec 51603 Bryson CvThompsons StationTN37179
$600,000.003001 Crafton RdSpring HillTN37174
$810,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph12007 Bathurst CtSpring HillTN37174
$825,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 22976 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,846,930.00Grove Sec139216 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
$467,900.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1207 Wrennewood LnFranklinTN37064
$369,900.00Mooreland Est Sec 11603 Rosewood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$357,500.00Ridgeport Sec 21957 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
$600,000.00Farmington South2113 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$525,000.00Roys Acres6936 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$845,000.00Mccormick Grove Ph 27116 Pleasant Grove CtFairviewTN37062
$630,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 31028 Shannon LnFranklinTN37064
$277,000.00Braxton Bend Ph 17102 Braxton Bend DrFairviewTN37062
$642,804.00Brixworth Ph7a8036 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$365,700.00Ridgeport Sec 5a2204 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
$625,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 13038 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$449,900.00723 Grant Park CtFranklinTN37067
$245,321.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 201FranklinTN37064
$2,162,900.00Lynnwood Downs3021 Smith LnFranklinTN37069
$400,000.00Campopiano2527 Goose Creek By-passFranklinTN37064
$431,300.00Wades Grove Sec146031 Sanmar DrSpring HillTN37174
$828,165.00Cardel Village449 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
$637,777.00Grassland Est Sec 1209 Bobby DrFranklinTN37069
$515,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 21205 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
$150,000.00Skinner Elmer And Evelyn6794 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$595,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A227 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
$1,600,000.00Crews Charles E Jr5888 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$635,000.00Benevento Ph 13105 Appian WaySpring HillTN37174
$360,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 22716 Washington LnThompsons StationTN37179
$449,141.00Simmons Ridge Sec8549 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
$1,051,000.00Westhaven Sec 419172 Keats StFranklinTN37064
$455,900.00Ashton Park Sec 21308 Trenton LnFranklinTN37067
$460,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 71910 Loughborough CtThompsons StationTN37179
$394,900.00Moon Thomas William5101 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$784,900.00Landmark Of Brentwood6002 Landmark PlBrentwoodTN37027
$1,400,000.00Laurels West9423 Weatherly DrBrentwoodTN37027
$812,070.00Cottonwood Est157 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
$781,956.00Lockwood Glen Sec82023 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$544,112.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a1013 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
$805,303.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38702 Central DrFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 76030 Yellowstone DrNolensvilleTN37135
$605,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26741 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
$856,490.00Hardeman Springs Sec15813 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$896,174.00Hardeman Springs Sec15525 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
$700,000.00Willowmet Sec 5-b1183 Pin Oak LnBrentwoodTN37027
$618,600.00Heartland Reserve Sec37134 Triple Crown LnFairviewTN37062
$950,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 6345 Sliders Knob AveFranklinTN37067
$448,921.00Simmons Ridge Sec8537 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Westhaven Sec 151029 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
$860,000.00Temple Hills The Links712 Wild Timber CtFranklinTN37064
$378,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3019 Auld Tatty DrSpring HillTN37174
$390,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-1FranklinTN37067
$239,500.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-1FranklinTN37064
$840,000.00River Oaks Sec 36311 Ramsgate CtBrentwoodTN37027
$225,000.00Avery AcresOld Nashville RdFairviewTN37062
$295,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 27025 Matthews CtBrentwoodTN37027
$750,000.00Avalon Sec 1400 Beauchamp CirFranklinTN37067
$614,265.00Lochridge Sec11013 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$400,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37149 Lake View CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,000,000.00Westhaven Sec 405055 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
$2,515,250.00Troubadour Sec68204 Jolene DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,200,000.00Chardonnay Sec 34133 Mirrasou CtFranklinTN37064
$2,000,000.00Myles Manor111 Winslow RdFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Myles Manor111 Winslow RdFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Myles Manor111 Winslow RdFranklinTN37064
$730,000.00Myles Manor115 Winslow RdFranklinTN37064
$1,450,000.00Fox Hollow Farms50 Fox Vale LnNashvilleTN37221
$580,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1831 Willowsprings BlvdFranklinTN37064
$485,000.00201 Swain Cir 102FranklinTN37064

