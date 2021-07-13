Williamson County Property Transfers June 28

See where houses sold for June 28 through July 2, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$555,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c
|2005 Rudder Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$547,248.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7453 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$160,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$120,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$160,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$120,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$120,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$120,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$276,621.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 302
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$344,770.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 203
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$219,000.00
|6559 Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$690,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1214 Bonnhaven Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$580,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|211 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$876,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3009 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2246 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$670,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2757 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$23,750.00
|Buchanan Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$702,193.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7755 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$438,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|3000 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|509 Adelynn Ct N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$633,989.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6086 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$526,955.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4020 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$417,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|204 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$285,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|305 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$532,414.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1146 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$744,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z
|405 Landrake Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$658,900.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1344 Fairbanks St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Prescott Place
|61 Anston Park
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$360,670.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 304
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$312,000.00
|Horn Tavern Est
|7319 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$350,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2
|609 Spokane Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$383,290.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 306
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$745,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 3-a
|480 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$965,000.00
|Northumberland Sec 2
|9503 Peebles Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,900,000.00
|Evergreen Homes Estates
|1453 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$249,900.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #f-6
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Polston Place
|7204 Polston Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$501,821.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7428 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$388,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 206
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1
|4007 Linden Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$845,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1107 Park St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Williams Grove Sec 2
|9401 Dove Field Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 1
|101 Crestwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|118 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,989,415.00
|Hawthorne Trace
|5001 Green Herron Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$331,000.00
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1706 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec3
|7064 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$230,000.00
|Hill Estates
|139 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$380,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1009 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$299,900.00
|Community Housing
|5530 Hargrove Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$263,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 101
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,500,000.00
|Wilson
|5318 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,105,000.00
|Keystone Sec 5
|1479 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|621 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7059 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$780,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 5
|301 Matherson Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$874,877.00
|Kingsbarns
|4006 Wingfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$615,000.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Montclair Sec 3
|1770 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$365,000.00
|Lynhurst
|1170 Brookwood Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$799,990.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|319 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$767,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|942 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$587,626.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a
|1416 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$850,580.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|936 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,045,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1036 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$750,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|336 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$965,000.00
|Glen Abbey Sec 1
|1793 Balvenie Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$623,171.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2044 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$625,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3209 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 3
|1291 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,784.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4013 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$538,910.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3015 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,283,455.00
|Morgan Farms Sec6
|1878 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$175,000.00
|Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$1,615,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 3
|110 Poplar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$917,808.00
|Southern Woods West Sec 5 @ Shadow Creek
|361 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|205 Toliver Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$375,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-b
|2608 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$920,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|715 Webster St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,103,643.00
|5009 Harpeth Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,799,900.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|752 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1594 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$15,000.00
|6200 Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #k-105
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-a
|922 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$949,900.00
|Wynthrope
|123 Wynthrope Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Highgate Sec 4
|102 Windsor Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,320,000.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|1026 Deep Woods Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$485,000.00
|Skinner Elmer And Evelyn
|6796 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$760,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|796 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Dogwood Hills
|7113 Grammar Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$609,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 6
|3075 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$255,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|938 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$426,400.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2039 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$900,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2
|6026 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$575,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3
|8017 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$580,150.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1121 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$485,000.00
|4392 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$81,650.00
|Natchez Trace Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1229 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$15,000,000.00
|Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|7418 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$87,050.00
|Natchez Trace Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$22,700.00
|Natchez Trace Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$606,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-1
|1000 Summer Haven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,575,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 2
|661 Post Oak Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec3
|235 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$732,099.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1037 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,120,715.00
|Taramore Ph12
|1901 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 13
|1747 Ethan Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$735,000.00
|Charlton Green Sec 3
|430 Watercress Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$657,026.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2072 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$730,000.00
|Sherwood Green Estates Ph3
|2141 Sugar Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$350,000.00
|Winstead Court Ph 2
|358 4th Ave S #b-3
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$558,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4f
|2713 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$572,222.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1144 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$227,271.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|648 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$912,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 2
|114 Glass Springs Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Brenthaven Ph 1
|8256 Dalewood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$243,599.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 202
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$551,805.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1722 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,975,000.00
|249 4th Avenue North Bldg
|249 4th Ave N
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1737 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$459,000.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2043 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$373,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place #323
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$465,200.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2031 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$355,000.00
|Brooklands
|5014 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 7-b
|2215 Brookhaven Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$552,500.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 9
|3100 Shropshire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$150,000.00
|4808 Mosley Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$427,500.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|84 Heaton Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$575,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9
|1386 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$374,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 303
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$682,500.00
|Summerlyn Sec1
|1521 Halsey Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$300,000.00
|3876 Sycamore Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$825,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|1403 Glade Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$666,804.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3478 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$599,900.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|104 Bobby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$475,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1503 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 8
|2425 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$537,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|218 Mary Webb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$579,000.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|6005 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$219,000.00
|Sullivan H W
|7309 Michael Lankford Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$700,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec P
|221 Greystone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$700,000.00
|Stratford Place
|186 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,689,585.00
|Croop
|2656 Mclemore Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1602 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$715,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|5007 Perth Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,100,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8108 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,500,000.00
|Water Leaf Sec1
|5026 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$527,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|3001 Davinci Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$705,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 2
|109 Essex Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$853,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|3148 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$975,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1320 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$622,915.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7040 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$970,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5
|194 Princess Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 4
|9556 Sunnybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$494,804.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7441 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$521,720.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7759 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$839,900.00
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3
|6007 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$880,000.00
|7199 Anderson Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,000,000.00
|4644 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$633,833.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7052 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$860,285.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3202 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$665,000.00
|Westhaven Section 15
|1015 Westhaven Blvd #200
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,350,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|5107 Harvard Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$499,000.00
|James
|109 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,864,219.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7624 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,240,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$900,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7124 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$650,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|9066 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$492,800.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3042 Conar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,725,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|5118 Herschel Spears Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$994,357.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|812 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$741,204.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2009 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$616,667.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|205 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$735,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec O
|207 Saddle Bridge Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$344,900.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1603 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$600,000.00
|3001 Crafton Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$810,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|2007 Bathurst Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|2976 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,846,930.00
|Grove Sec13
|9216 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$467,900.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|207 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$369,900.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1603 Rosewood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$357,500.00
|Ridgeport Sec 2
|1957 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$600,000.00
|Farmington South
|2113 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Roys Acres
|6936 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$845,000.00
|Mccormick Grove Ph 2
|7116 Pleasant Grove Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$630,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 3
|1028 Shannon Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$277,000.00
|Braxton Bend Ph 1
|7102 Braxton Bend Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$642,804.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8036 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$365,700.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5a
|2204 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$625,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1
|3038 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$449,900.00
|723 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$245,321.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 201
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,162,900.00
|Lynnwood Downs
|3021 Smith Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$400,000.00
|Campopiano
|2527 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$431,300.00
|Wades Grove Sec14
|6031 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$828,165.00
|Cardel Village
|449 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$637,777.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|209 Bobby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$515,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 2
|1205 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$150,000.00
|Skinner Elmer And Evelyn
|6794 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$595,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|227 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5888 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$635,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3105 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$360,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 2
|2716 Washington Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$449,141.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|549 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,051,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9172 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$455,900.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1308 Trenton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$460,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7
|1910 Loughborough Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$394,900.00
|Moon Thomas William
|5101 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$784,900.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6002 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Laurels West
|9423 Weatherly Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$812,070.00
|Cottonwood Est
|157 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$781,956.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2023 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$544,112.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1013 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$805,303.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|702 Central Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7
|6030 Yellowstone Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$605,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6741 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$856,490.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5813 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$896,174.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5525 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$700,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 5-b
|1183 Pin Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$618,600.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec3
|7134 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$950,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 6
|345 Sliders Knob Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$448,921.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|537 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 15
|1029 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$860,000.00
|Temple Hills The Links
|712 Wild Timber Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$378,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3019 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$390,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-1
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$239,500.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #g-1
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$840,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 3
|6311 Ramsgate Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$225,000.00
|Avery Acres
|Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$295,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2
|7025 Matthews Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|400 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$614,265.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1013 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7149 Lake View Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|5055 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,515,250.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8204 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,200,000.00
|Chardonnay Sec 3
|4133 Mirrasou Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Myles Manor
|111 Winslow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Myles Manor
|111 Winslow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Myles Manor
|111 Winslow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$730,000.00
|Myles Manor
|115 Winslow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Fox Hollow Farms
|50 Fox Vale Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$580,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|831 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$485,000.00
|201 Swain Cir 102
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
