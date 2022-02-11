Red Flag Warning in Effect for Middle Tennessee Friday 02/11/2022

For Friday afternoon into the evening, a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect. This will remain in effect until 10 PM.

Please remain cautious as this means fires are prone to spread more easily and due to the warm temperatures and wind, this only increases the chance for fires to spread quicker than usual.

A forest fire is present near Austin Mill, so please be cautious and if told to be evacuated, do so promptly.

For the evening, we will have cloudy skies with precipitation moving in.

Lows will be in the 30s.

Nashville – 34

Clarksville – 30

Murfreesboro – 37

Columbia – 36

