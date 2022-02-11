Today’s Top Stories: February 11, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo: Nashville SC Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 11, 2022.

franklin aggressive motorcycle rider

1Aggressive Motorcycle Driver Wanted After Franklin Road Rage Turns Physical

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on who this angry driver is. Read More

powerball

2$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Williamson County

A lucky Powerball player in Williamson County won $50,000 with the Double Play feature Wednesday. Read More.

Photo: Nashville SC Facebook

3Nashville SC to Build Largest Soccer Stadium in the Country

On Sunday, May 1st Nashville SC will host Philadelphia Union for the debut of the 30,000 seat soccer stadium. Read More

Kacey Musgraves
photo from Kacey Musgraves

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events. Read More.

Darrell Wilson
Darrell Wilson

5U.S. Marshals Arrest Spring Hill Robbery Suspect in Jackson, TN

Darrell Wilson was arrested today in Jackson, TN by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force without incident. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

