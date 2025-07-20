Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for June 23, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for June 23-27, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$730,000
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 92
|8004 San Cabrillo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,065,917
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|640 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$573,077
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|301 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$414,800
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59
|2919 Sams Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22
|1627 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$306,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|147 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,199,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4041 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2416 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$299,995
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1035 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$790,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33
|2835 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,009,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 136
|1567 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,194,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4029 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,309,908
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5074 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 38
|1309 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,202,023
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2021 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
