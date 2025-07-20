Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for June 23, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for June 23-27, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$730,000Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 928004 San Cabrillo CtSpring Hill37174
$1,065,917June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29640 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$573,077Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142301 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$414,800Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 592919 Sams CtSpring Hill37174
$535,000Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 221627 Zurich DrSpring Hill37174
$306,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29147 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$1,199,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784041 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$450,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072416 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$299,995Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531035 Mckenna DrThompsons Station37179
$790,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 332835 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$1,009,000Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 1361567 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$1,194,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784029 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,309,908Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685074 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$285,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 6 Pb 43 Pg 381309 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,202,023Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512021 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here