7/20/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Lightning weather conditions for local forecast
WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 20 at 2:56AM CDT until July 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values of 105 degrees or greater are expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Alert in effect from July 20, 2025 7:56 AM until July 20, 2025 4:00 PM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County. This advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM CDT today. Conditions are being monitored closely, so please stay tuned for updates and remain aware of your surroundings.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions. The temperature is 73°F, with a high expected to reach 95°F later today. Calm winds are present, but high humidity levels, although unspecified, can make it feel much hotter outside. The atmosphere is oppressively warm, and sunlight is already affecting the heat index.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move into the day, temperatures will significantly rise, causing the heat index to approach 105°F or greater. This increase in temperature combined with high humidity will make it feel even warmer, creating an elevated risk for heat illness.

Today’s Outlook

Throughout the day, expect hot temperatures to continue. With the heat advisory in effect, it’s crucial to drink plenty of fluids and stay in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Conditions will remain oppressive until temperatures begin to cool this evening. Please take care if you are outside today.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 20, 2025
73°
H:95°
L:73°
wind icon
Wind
5 to 10 mph SW
humidity icon
Humidity
N/A%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

Sunday
sun icon
95°
|
75°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
96°
|
74°
Mostly Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
96°
|
75°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

