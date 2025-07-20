7/20/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT! Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Williamson County. This advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM CDT today. Conditions are being monitored closely, so please stay tuned for updates and remain aware of your surroundings.

Current Weather: Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 4:55 AM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather conditions. The temperature is 73°F, with a high expected to reach 95°F later today. Calm winds are present, but high humidity levels, although unspecified, can make it feel much hotter outside. The atmosphere is oppressively warm, and sunlight is already affecting the heat index.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move into the day, temperatures will significantly rise, causing the heat index to approach 105°F or greater. This increase in temperature combined with high humidity will make it feel even warmer, creating an elevated risk for heat illness.

Today’s Outlook

Throughout the day, expect hot temperatures to continue. With the heat advisory in effect, it’s crucial to drink plenty of fluids and stay in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Conditions will remain oppressive until temperatures begin to cool this evening. Please take care if you are outside today.