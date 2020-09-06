Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus Stars in Netflix Reality Show

A new reality show, featuring Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts, is now available on Netflix.

The series DeMarcus Family Rules, which was filmed in Nashville, stars Rascal Flatts’ bassist Jay DeMarcus alongside his wife Allison DeMarcus and their two children. The show is available to stream now. The six-episode series state it’s “unscripted and humorous series is a candid look into DeMarcus’ everyday life with their two children Madeline, 9, and Dylan, 8.”

A familiar name is listed as a producer on the show- Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best, which is also filmed in Nashville. The show is produced by Maverick TV USA, All3Media America, and Todd Chrisley Productions, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Todd Chrisley, and Scott Teti serving as Executive Producers.

Jay DeMarcus shared on Instagram, the family will go live after each episode to discuss it. Stating, “Starting tomorrow, you can watch every single episode of #DeMarcusFamilyRules! To celebrate, we’re going to go live each week to discuss one episode at a time. We’ll answer all of your questions, tell you some behind the scenes stories, and share our reactions to the show! Start watching tomorrow on @netflix, then tune in at 7pm CT right here on my Instagram to discuss Episode 1! Stay tuned each week for details.”