5 Places to Visit to Stay Cool

It’s the last weekend of summer. and it’s a hot one. If you are looking for ways to be outdoors and keep cool, we’ve found some places to visit where you can splash around while saying “Goodbye Summer 2020.”
1Splash Pads
Brentwood Splash Pad
920 Heritage Way, Brentwood
Franklin Splash Pad
1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
These two splash pads are operated by Williamson County Parks and Recreation. Both places will be open on Labor Day from 10 am – 3:30 p. They are limiting how many people can attend, it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis so you may have to wait to enter.
2Harpeth River
The City of Franklin Parks Department maintains several river access points for those who enjoy canoeing/kayaking, fishing or swimming on the beautiful Harpeth River. Those access points are listed below. To learn about where you can rent kayaks or canoes, click here.
- Rizer Point (Closed and not accessible at this time)
- Williamson County Recreation Center (Maintained by Williamson County)
- The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
- Pinkerton Park (no riverside parking)
- Eastern Flank
- Ladd Park/South Carothers at bridge
3Percy Priest Lake
Anderson Recreation Area
4010 Anderson Road, Nashville
If you are missing the beach, Percy Priest has a beachfront area with sand. The cost is $5 for admission. There are picnic tables where you can eat but there’s not a lot of shade. For young swimmers, the water depth is typically around 4 feet. For more information, click here.
4Old Hickory Lake
876 Burnett Road, Old Hickory
The lake named after former President Andrew Jackson offers a day-use beach area. In addition to the beach area, there’s a playground are children. Cost of admission is $5 per vehicle or $2 per person. Learn more at here.
5Montgomery Bell Swim Beach
1020 Jackson Hill Road, Burns, TN
The swim beach at Montgomery Bell State Park is located on Lake Acorn and has been enjoyed by park visitors for many decades. Pickett Civilian Conservation Corp Memorial State Park has a beach area dating back to the days of the C.C.C. You can bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a day at the “beach.”