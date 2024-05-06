New Music this Week- May 6, 2024

1 Keith Urban – Lainey Wilson

Keith Urban’s “GO HOME W U” with Lainey Wilson, the third song released from his forthcoming album, out this fall. The up-tempo, ‘fuzzy good feeling towards all friends and strangers’ song, was not meant to be a duet,” says Urban. So, when the CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson signed on, the song took shape. “GO HOME W U,” follows the release of Urban’s current single “Messed Up As Me” as well as the song “Straight Line”, released earlier this year.

“I wrote “GO HOME W U” in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam (Sumser) and Sean (Small),” said Urban. “We had a blast writing it. It started out as a late-night drum loop, I grabbed a bass guitar and started playing a simple recurring bass line. Before we knew it, we were writing a chorus that could be sung by any drunk person in any bar anywhere in the world.”

Take a listen here.