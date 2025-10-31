Pitney Meyer with The French Family Band to Perform at Harken Hall

Harken Hall is proud to announce Pitney Meyer with special guest The French Family Band set for Feb. 5, 2026.

Experience the heartfelt songwriting and brother-tight harmonies of Pitney Meyer, the collaborative bluegrass project of Mo Pitney and John Meyer. With special guest The French Family Band, this is an evening of roots music, acoustic mastery, and timeless storytelling.

Rooted in friendship and the shared language of traditional bluegrass music, Pitney Meyer brings a rare kind of harmony, the kind that comes from two voices and two hearts that have spent years shaping songs together. The duo’s music is steeped in authenticity, musical detail, and an emotional depth that’s impossible to fake.

Their debut album, Cherokee Pioneer (2025), was recorded completely analog inside an 1837 hand-hewn log cabin once owned by Johnny Cash—the Storytellers Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua. In just three days, surrounded by wood, wire, and stories soaked into the walls, Pitney Meyer captured what makes bluegrass timeless: real voices, real instruments, and real life poured straight to tape. With contributions from standout musicians including mandolinist Nate Burie, fiddlers Ivy Phillips and Jenee Fleenor (five-time CMA Musician of the Year), the album is a testament to musical craftsmanship at its most soulful.

Joining them for this special performance is The French Family Band, bringing their signature blend of country roots, family harmonies, and pure down-home charm.

Together, it’s an evening of storytelling, picking, heart, and tradition. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. Floor tickets are $30, Loveseat $55 and Suite $60. Parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. For more information call (615) 326-1369 or email [email protected].

