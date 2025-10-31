Primark is Now Open at the CoolSprings Galleria

Primark, a department store founded in Ireland in 1969, is now open at the CoolSprings Galleria.

Customers lined up waiting to see inside the new store, where you can shop for everyone in your family, from your four-legged members to kids, women, and men’s clothing.

With women’s denim starting at $12, men’s tees at $5, and girls’ and boys’ sweatshirts at $8, at Primark, you can outfit the entire family for less than $50. This new store opening highlights why Primark has become a go-to destination for savvy shoppers across the US.

On Saturday, November 1, beloved characters Bluey and Bingo from the hit kids’ TV show will make special appearances at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Families can meet the beloved characters and shop Primark’s playful Bluey collection, featuring cheerful apparel and must-have merchandise inspired by the show.

At CoolSprings Galleria, shoppers can celebrate the spooky season in time for Halloween with collections from popular Netflix shows, including Wednesday and Stranger Things. For local NFL fans, the store offers Tennessee Titans apparel, with prices starting at just $16, perfect for showing team spirit.

For ease of check-out, they offer self-checkout and personnel to assist you. The store’s hours will be 10 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday. Primark is located on the lower level next ot Belk. You can also shop Primark online here.

