Pigeon Forge Named One of the Best RVing Destinations in the U.S. by StorageCafe

Traveling by RV has increased exponentially over the last 20 years and even more so over the last two years due to the pandemic. The RV Industry Association reports that between 2001 and 2021, RV ownership increased by more than 62%, resulting in a record 11.2 million households with RVs, says StorageCafe.com. And with the increase in remote work,, 22% of the RV market is made up of 18-to-34-year-olds.

As such, many might be looking for great RV spots. StorageCafe.com released a new study on the “Best RVing Destinations in the US” and Pigeon Forge took the third spot on the list.

Pigeon Forge is the only city in Tennessee to make the list, which features 20 cities. Here’s why it ranked so high on the list, according to Storage Cafe:

It boasts no fewer than 16 campsites, with good prices and great shopping options nearby.

Pigeon Forge offers some of the best value grocery shopping of all the destinations in the top 10, and good air quality for the visitors.

More than 80% of its campsites feature swimming pools, cable TV and WiFi.

The campsites rank 3rd for affordability, and they also have a higher-than-average availability of pull-thru parking.

StorageCafe’s top 10 list is as follows:

Branson, MO Hotsprings, AZ Pigeon Forge, TN Zephyrhills, FL Grants Pass, OR Rockport, TX Gulf Shores, AL South Fork, CO Houston, TX Fort Myers, FL

When asked about the effects of the pandemic on RVing habits, Chris Emery, the editor of Ordealist.com, replied: “The biggest change with the pandemic is that more people still in the workforce are traveling in RVs. That’s because the shift to remote work, which was hyper-accelerated by the pandemic, has created many opportunities for people to work from anywhere. For many people working in information jobs, all they need is a good WiFi connection and a laptop to do their jobs. So you’re seeing many more people traveling in RVs as a lifestyle — something that used to be reserved for retirees only.”