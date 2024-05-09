Photos: Severe Weather Causes Damage and Flooding

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from City of Spring Hill

Severe weather hit the mid-state area last night, leaving many without power and others to recover from the storm damage. Most local schools are closed today.

A tornado touched down in Maury County on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 8, leaving one person dead and major damage throughout the area.

According to Maury County EMA, the tornado touched down around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Blackburn Lane, Lee Road, and Lucia Road. All side roads are currently closed and will remain closed indefinitely.

Son of Rutherford County’s director of schools was in critical condition Wednesday night after falling into a storm drain, reports WSMV.

Maury County OEM is asking all residents to stay off the roads and away from the area south of Spring Hill where the tornado passed through so that emergency crews can respond.

Nashville Weather Service stated, ” We have a crew out in the Columbia area to survey tornado damage. Crews will also be dispatched to other areas including Springfield. We expect to have basic path and intensity levels later this afternoon. All findings will be posted on social media as soon as possible.”

Take a look at photos from the area.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleWilliamson Co. Road Closures Following May 8 Storm
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here