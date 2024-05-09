City of Spring Hill Assisting with Tornado Recovery South of City Limits

The City of Spring Hill Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works Department, and Emergency Management officials are all responding after a tornado tore through rural Maury County Wednesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., a tornado-warned storm produced a “catastrophic” tornado, which made its way from the Columbia area through Maury County, cutting just southeast of the Spring Hill city limits before continuing into Marshall County.

Multiple homes in the area were damaged or destroyed, including the homes of several City of Spring Hill employees.

So far, one death has been reported in Maury County due to the storm along with several injuries. Maury County crews will be conducting secondary searches of properties throughout the day Thursday.

“My heart goes out to the family reeling from the pain of losing their loved one — and those who lost their homes and have had their lives turned upside down are also in our prayers,“ said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. “The entire staff and the citizens of the City of Spring Hill are here to support you. We are here for our neighbors, and we will do all we can to help this community get back on its feet.”

City officials are coordinating with the Maury County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), which has set up an Emergency Operations Center in Columbia. We continue to support the response by assisting with staff, equipment, and resources.

Maury County OEM and the City of Spring Hill are asking residents to stay off the roads near the impacted areas so public safety staff can safely access the area.

Spring Hill Police closed several city roads Wednesday night due to flooding, but no major storm damage was reported in connection with the tornado in Spring Hill city limits.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Communications Director Lucas Wright at [email protected].

