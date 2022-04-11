Photos: 2022 Bourbon and Bubbles Fest in Franklin

After several days of rain, Saturday brought sunshine and the second year of the Bourbon and Bubbles Fest at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

The inclusive tasting event for bourbon, bubbles, spirits and wine will took place on Saturday, April 9, from 4 pm – 8 pm. The event also features live music and delicious food for purchase from area restaurants.

A portion of the proceeds went to benefit Friends of Franklin Parks, a not-for-profit organization that was formed to bridge the gap between the services and amenities offered by government funding and those that allow us to take full advantage of the incredible natural and historic resources of our community.

See photos below.