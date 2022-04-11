Williamson County Property Transfers March 21

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for March 21-25, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,150,000.00Oakhall Sec 49354 Ansley LnBrentwood37027
$700,000.008097 Horton HwyArrington37014
$800,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 71358 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a532 Sandpiper CirNashville37221
$378,500.00Petra Commons269 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$146,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5407 Delwood Ct & 303 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$137,250.00Falls Grove Sec68004 Carderock Springs DrCollege Grove37046
$755,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1517 Mildenhall LnNolensville37135
$2,700,000.00Traditions Sec31924 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Burtonwood Ph 32687 Foxtrot DrSpring Hill37174
$512,000.008131 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$790,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17205 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$720,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 2601 Hunt CtFranklin37064
$1,275,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec342037 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$378,500.00Hardison Hills Sec 51101 Downs Blvd #262Franklin37064
$775,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec F213 Stillcreek DrFranklin37064
$1,005,000.00Westhaven Sec 5228 Pearl StFranklin37064
$830,000.00Waters Edge Sec22013 Braun DrFranklin37064
$430,000.00Shirebrook Ph1301 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$885,000.00Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec32026 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$1,750,000.00Westhaven Sec 131600 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$800,000.00Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1205 Everett CtNolensville37135
$460,000.00Meadow Wood Place7107 Varden CtFairview37062
$3,900,000.00Grove Sec118150 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$755,000.00Cannonwood Sec 2233 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$1,400,000.00Concord Chase Est1510 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$815,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25114 Albert DrBrentwood37027
$980,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27562 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$2,700,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27061 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$967,645.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12236 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$338,089.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2215 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$340,548.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2213 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$397,396.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2217 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$554,700.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec22084 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$636,075.00Audubon Cove7324 Audubon CvFairview37062
$650,000.004490 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$1,610,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3804 Pulpmill DrThompsons Station37179
$1,169,000.00Telfair Ph21133 Mcclellan LnNolensville37135
$1,425,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 39632 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$825,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26925 Wellsford LnCollege Grove37046
$900,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec11055 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$1,300,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V118 Hampsted LnFranklin37069
$1,050,000.00Shadow Creek @337 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$677,400.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d2332 Stockwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$650,000.00Morningside Sec 16004 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$270,500.00Spring Meadow2864 Duplex RdSpring Hill37174
$740,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30819 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Summerlyn Sec31143 Eckerton DrNolensville37135
$524,500.00Through The Green Sec3537 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$240,000.00Novia Glen7108 Mangrum DrFairview37062
$719,120.00Stephens Valley Sec6947 Dauphine StNashville37221
$1,300,000.00Stream Valley Sec 1103 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$414,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 103Franklin37064
$1,300,000.00Oakhall Sec 39335 Carol CtBrentwood37027
$645,000.00Meadowlawn308 Meadowlawn DrFranklin37064
$2,088,000.00Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$800,000.00Sherwood Green Estates Ph62165 Sugar Mill DrNolensville37135
$400,000.00Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$1,600,000.00Northumberland Sec 29517 Midlothian DrBrentwood37027
$545,000.00Paddock Office Condo 35123 Virginia Way #a-21Brentwood37027
$3,390,000.00345 Main StFranklin37064
$365,000.00Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1245 Wardington PassFranklin37069
$700,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec6413 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$1,803,000.005795 S Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$300,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17413 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$826,632.00Annecy Ph15041 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$1,808,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26309 Percheron LnArrington37014
$589,000.002021 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$875,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 23036 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$949,900.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2804 Edson LnNolensville37135
$1,800,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 139193 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$990,305.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2714 Plath DrNolensville37135
$989,900.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2720 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$1,128,405.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2623 Silva LnNolensville37135
$465,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 21860 Looking Glass LnNolensville37135
$2,400,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 14033 Ayleworth LnNashville37221
$445,000.00River Rest Sec 1230 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$821,670.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3020 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$745,000.00Winterset Woods2105 Bucolic CtNolensville37135
$755,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E3013 Helmsdale LnFranklin37069
$865,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 4563 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$572,715.00Lochridge Sec21104 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$545,000.00Willowvale Sec 22057 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$714,000.004492 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$460,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta2003 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$432,406.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2211 Southmen LnSpring Hill37174
$525,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 32775 Landcashire CtThompsons Station37179
$525,000.005911 Beard RdFranklin37064
$375,000.006055 Doug Thompson RdFranklin37064
$585,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2800 Brandyleigh CtFranklin37069
$485,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1639 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$765,000.00Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$1,100,000.00Farmington East2120 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$455,600.00Baker Springs Sec 21004 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$1,134,045.00Littlebury Sec13024 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$352,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1203Franklin37064
$525,000.00Ridgeport Sec 61886 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$792,045.00Annecy Ph15551 Bienville StNolensville37135
$500,000.008416 Crockett LnCollege Grove37046
$435,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 42290 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$1,160,536.00Hardeman Springs Sec35587 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,800,000.00Governors Club The Ph 1231 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$925,000.00Brittain Downs Add Ph 11716 Calla Lilly CtNolensville37135
$1,000,000.00Westhaven Sec 38909 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$965,000.00Falls Grove Sec79036 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$137,250.00Falls Grove Sec75021 Great Falls CtFranklin37064
$146,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$615,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec 17113 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$815,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2760 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 51205 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$1,400,000.00Telfair Ph3723 Delamotte PassNolensville37135
$1,900,000.00Harrison Timothy1927 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$677,800.00Wades Grove Sec 66010 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$2,074,930.00Avalon Sec 3435 Canterbury RiseFranklin37067
$398,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1306Franklin37064
$400,000.00Dogwood Hills7208 Dianne DrFairview37062
$925,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec2305 Crescent Moon CirNolensville37135
$2,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 41628 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$699,655.00Lochridge Sec22006 Celia CtNolensville37135
$690,394.00Waters Edge Sec44060 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$620,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12325 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$702,031.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144013 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,975,270.00Traditions Sec41860 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$450,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2068 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Berkley Walk9502 Coronet LnBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121126 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$308,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1102Franklin37064
$8,993,941.00Fly RdNolensville37135
$1,284,847.00Fly RdNolensville37135
$321,211.00Fly RdNolensville37135
$245,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #p-7Franklin37064
$269,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1101Franklin37064
$357,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21261 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12720 Otterham DrFranklin37069
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12809 Cain TerSpring Hill37174
$1,629,604.00Allens Green1747 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$868,500.00Temple Hills Sec 11844 Abington WayFranklin37069
$1,850,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec7601 Reaves CirFranklin37064
$440,000.00West End Circle710 W End CirFranklin37064
$2,375,000.00Chenoweth Sec 29474 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$893,000.00Grove Sec 149144 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$685,000.00Maplewood Sec 3671 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$810,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2476 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$738,001.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2928 Tynan WayEagleville37060
$660,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 31203 Limerick LnFranklin37067
$1,675,000.00Duncan1929 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,255,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 11589 Ploughmans Bend DrFranklin37064
$283,000.00Carnton Square Condo1115 Carnton Ln #a-2Franklin37067
$457,500.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121142 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$300,000.00Northwest HwyFairview37062
$98,728.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec27505 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$95,356.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec27504 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$765,138.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2847 Novalis StNolensville37135

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here