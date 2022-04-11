Williamson County Property Transfers March 21

See where houses sold for March 21-25, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,150,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 4
|9354 Ansley Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|8097 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$800,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7
|1358 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|532 Sandpiper Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$378,500.00
|Petra Commons
|269 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$146,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|407 Delwood Ct & 303 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$137,250.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|8004 Carderock Springs Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$755,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|517 Mildenhall Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,700,000.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1924 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 3
|2687 Foxtrot Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$512,000.00
|8131 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$790,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7205 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$720,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|601 Hunt Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|2037 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$378,500.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 5
|1101 Downs Blvd #262
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|213 Stillcreek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,005,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 5
|228 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|2013 Braun Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|301 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$885,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3
|2026 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|1600 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1
|205 Everett Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$460,000.00
|Meadow Wood Place
|7107 Varden Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,900,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8150 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$755,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|233 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000.00
|Concord Chase Est
|1510 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5114 Albert Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$980,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7562 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,700,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7061 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$967,645.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2236 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$338,089.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|215 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$340,548.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|213 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$397,396.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|217 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$554,700.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2
|2084 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$636,075.00
|Audubon Cove
|7324 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000.00
|4490 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,610,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3804 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,169,000.00
|Telfair Ph2
|1133 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,425,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|9632 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6925 Wellsford Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|1055 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|118 Hampsted Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|337 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$677,400.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d
|2332 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000.00
|Morningside Sec 1
|6004 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$270,500.00
|Spring Meadow
|2864 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30
|819 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec3
|1143 Eckerton Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$524,500.00
|Through The Green Sec3
|537 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000.00
|Novia Glen
|7108 Mangrum Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$719,120.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|947 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,300,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|103 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$414,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 3
|9335 Carol Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000.00
|Meadowlawn
|308 Meadowlawn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,088,000.00
|Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Sherwood Green Estates Ph6
|2165 Sugar Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000.00
|Northumberland Sec 2
|9517 Midlothian Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$545,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo 3
|5123 Virginia Way #a-21
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,390,000.00
|345 Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1
|245 Wardington Pass
|Franklin
|37069
|$700,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec6
|413 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,803,000.00
|5795 S Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7413 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$826,632.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5041 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,808,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6309 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$589,000.00
|2021 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|3036 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$949,900.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|804 Edson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,800,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 13
|9193 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$990,305.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|714 Plath Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$989,900.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|720 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,128,405.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|623 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$465,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2
|1860 Looking Glass Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,400,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 1
|4033 Ayleworth Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$445,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|230 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$821,670.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3020 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$745,000.00
|Winterset Woods
|2105 Bucolic Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$755,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|3013 Helmsdale Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$865,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4
|563 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$572,715.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1104 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$545,000.00
|Willowvale Sec 2
|2057 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$714,000.00
|4492 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|2003 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$432,406.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|211 Southmen Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3
|2775 Landcashire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000.00
|5911 Beard Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|6055 Doug Thompson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|800 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$485,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1639 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$765,000.00
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|Farmington East
|2120 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$455,600.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1004 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,134,045.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3024 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$352,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1203
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|1886 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$792,045.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5551 Bienville St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000.00
|8416 Crockett Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$435,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 4
|2290 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,160,536.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5587 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|231 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Brittain Downs Add Ph 1
|1716 Calla Lilly Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|909 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9036 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$137,250.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5021 Great Falls Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$146,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 1
|7113 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$815,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2760 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 5
|1205 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,400,000.00
|Telfair Ph3
|723 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,900,000.00
|Harrison Timothy
|1927 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$677,800.00
|Wades Grove Sec 6
|6010 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,074,930.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|435 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|37067
|$398,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1306
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Dogwood Hills
|7208 Dianne Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec2
|305 Crescent Moon Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1628 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,655.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|2006 Celia Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$690,394.00
|Waters Edge Sec4
|4060 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2325 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$702,031.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4013 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,975,270.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1860 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2068 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|9502 Coronet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1126 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$308,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1102
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,993,941.00
|Fly Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,284,847.00
|Fly Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$321,211.00
|Fly Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$245,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #p-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$269,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1101
|Franklin
|37064
|$357,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1261 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2720 Otterham Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2809 Cain Ter
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,629,604.00
|Allens Green
|1747 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$868,500.00
|Temple Hills Sec 11
|844 Abington Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,850,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|601 Reaves Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|West End Circle
|710 W End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,375,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 2
|9474 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$893,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9144 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$685,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 3
|671 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2
|476 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$738,001.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|928 Tynan Way
|Eagleville
|37060
|$660,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 3
|1203 Limerick Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,675,000.00
|Duncan
|1929 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,255,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 11
|589 Ploughmans Bend Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$283,000.00
|Carnton Square Condo
|1115 Carnton Ln #a-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$457,500.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1142 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$98,728.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|7505 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$95,356.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|7504 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$765,138.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|847 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135