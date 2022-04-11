Williamson County Property Transfers March 21

See where houses sold for March 21-25, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,150,000.00 Oakhall Sec 4 9354 Ansley Ln Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 8097 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $800,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 7 1358 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 532 Sandpiper Cir Nashville 37221 $378,500.00 Petra Commons 269 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $146,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 407 Delwood Ct & 303 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $137,250.00 Falls Grove Sec6 8004 Carderock Springs Dr College Grove 37046 $755,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph1 517 Mildenhall Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,700,000.00 Traditions Sec3 1924 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 3 2687 Foxtrot Dr Spring Hill 37174 $512,000.00 8131 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $790,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7205 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $720,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 2 601 Hunt Ct Franklin 37064 $1,275,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 2037 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $378,500.00 Hardison Hills Sec 5 1101 Downs Blvd #262 Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec F 213 Stillcreek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,005,000.00 Westhaven Sec 5 228 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $830,000.00 Waters Edge Sec2 2013 Braun Dr Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Shirebrook Ph1 301 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $885,000.00 Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 2026 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,750,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 1600 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1 205 Everett Ct Nolensville 37135 $460,000.00 Meadow Wood Place 7107 Varden Ct Fairview 37062 $3,900,000.00 Grove Sec11 8150 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $755,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 2 233 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $1,400,000.00 Concord Chase Est 1510 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $815,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 2 5114 Albert Dr Brentwood 37027 $980,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7562 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $2,700,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7061 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $967,645.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2236 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $338,089.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 215 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $340,548.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 213 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $397,396.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 217 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $554,700.00 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 2084 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $636,075.00 Audubon Cove 7324 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $650,000.00 4490 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $1,610,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3804 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,169,000.00 Telfair Ph2 1133 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,425,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 9632 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $825,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6925 Wellsford Ln College Grove 37046 $900,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec1 1055 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $1,300,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 118 Hampsted Ln Franklin 37069 $1,050,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 337 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $677,400.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d 2332 Stockwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000.00 Morningside Sec 1 6004 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $270,500.00 Spring Meadow 2864 Duplex Rd Spring Hill 37174 $740,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 819 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Summerlyn Sec3 1143 Eckerton Dr Nolensville 37135 $524,500.00 Through The Green Sec3 537 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $240,000.00 Novia Glen 7108 Mangrum Dr Fairview 37062 $719,120.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 947 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $1,300,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 1 103 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $414,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 800 Vintage Green Ln 103 Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Oakhall Sec 3 9335 Carol Ct Brentwood 37027 $645,000.00 Meadowlawn 308 Meadowlawn Dr Franklin 37064 $2,088,000.00 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $800,000.00 Sherwood Green Estates Ph6 2165 Sugar Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $400,000.00 Cool Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000.00 Northumberland Sec 2 9517 Midlothian Dr Brentwood 37027 $545,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 3 5123 Virginia Way #a-21 Brentwood 37027 $3,390,000.00 345 Main St Franklin 37064 $365,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 2 Sec 1 245 Wardington Pass Franklin 37069 $700,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec6 413 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,803,000.00 5795 S Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7413 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $826,632.00 Annecy Ph1 5041 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $1,808,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6309 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $589,000.00 2021 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $875,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 2 3036 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $949,900.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 804 Edson Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,800,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 13 9193 Brushboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $990,305.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 714 Plath Dr Nolensville 37135 $989,900.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 720 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,128,405.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 623 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $465,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2 1860 Looking Glass Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,400,000.00 Stockett Creek Sec 1 4033 Ayleworth Ln Nashville 37221 $445,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 230 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $821,670.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3020 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $745,000.00 Winterset Woods 2105 Bucolic Ct Nolensville 37135 $755,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec E 3013 Helmsdale Ln Franklin 37069 $865,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 563 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $572,715.00 Lochridge Sec2 1104 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $545,000.00 Willowvale Sec 2 2057 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $714,000.00 4492 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $460,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 2003 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $432,406.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 211 Southmen Ln Spring Hill 37174 $525,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 3 2775 Landcashire Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000.00 5911 Beard Rd Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 6055 Doug Thompson Rd Franklin 37064 $585,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 800 Brandyleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $485,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1639 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $765,000.00 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $1,100,000.00 Farmington East 2120 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $455,600.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1004 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $1,134,045.00 Littlebury Sec1 3024 Littlebury Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $352,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1203 Franklin 37064 $525,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 6 1886 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $792,045.00 Annecy Ph1 5551 Bienville St Nolensville 37135 $500,000.00 8416 Crockett Ln College Grove 37046 $435,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 4 2290 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,160,536.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5587 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,800,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 231 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $925,000.00 Brittain Downs Add Ph 1 1716 Calla Lilly Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,000,000.00 Westhaven Sec 38 909 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $965,000.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9036 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $137,250.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5021 Great Falls Ct Franklin 37064 $146,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $615,000.00 Heartland Reserve Sec 1 7113 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $815,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b 2760 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 5 1205 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $1,400,000.00 Telfair Ph3 723 Delamotte Pass Nolensville 37135 $1,900,000.00 Harrison Timothy 1927 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $677,800.00 Wades Grove Sec 6 6010 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,074,930.00 Avalon Sec 3 435 Canterbury Rise Franklin 37067 $398,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1306 Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Dogwood Hills 7208 Dianne Dr Fairview 37062 $925,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec2 305 Crescent Moon Cir Nolensville 37135 $2,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 4 1628 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $699,655.00 Lochridge Sec2 2006 Celia Ct Nolensville 37135 $690,394.00 Waters Edge Sec4 4060 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $620,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2325 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $702,031.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4013 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,975,270.00 Traditions Sec4 1860 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $450,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e 2068 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Berkley Walk 9502 Coronet Ln Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1126 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $308,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1102 Franklin 37064 $8,993,941.00 Fly Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,284,847.00 Fly Rd Nolensville 37135 $321,211.00 Fly Rd Nolensville 37135 $245,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #p-7 Franklin 37064 $269,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1101 Franklin 37064 $357,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1261 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2720 Otterham Dr Franklin 37069 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2809 Cain Ter Spring Hill 37174 $1,629,604.00 Allens Green 1747 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $868,500.00 Temple Hills Sec 11 844 Abington Way Franklin 37069 $1,850,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 601 Reaves Cir Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 West End Circle 710 W End Cir Franklin 37064 $2,375,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 2 9474 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $893,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9144 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $685,000.00 Maplewood Sec 3 671 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $810,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-2 476 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $738,001.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 928 Tynan Way Eagleville 37060 $660,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 3 1203 Limerick Ln Franklin 37067 $1,675,000.00 Duncan 1929 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,255,000.00 Chestnut Bend Sec 11 589 Ploughmans Bend Dr Franklin 37064 $283,000.00 Carnton Square Condo 1115 Carnton Ln #a-2 Franklin 37067 $457,500.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1142 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $98,728.00 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 7505 Hunter York Ct Fairview 37062 $95,356.00 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 7504 Hunter York Ct Fairview 37062 $765,138.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 847 Novalis St Nolensville 37135