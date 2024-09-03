Photo of the Day: September 3, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:SOURCE Nashville held its SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards last night at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium.

The “Six Women Behind The Music” inducted into the 2024 SOURCE Hall of Fame were Teena Scogin Camp, Marty Craighead, Leslie Fram, Kathy Harris, Judy Seale and Sheree Spoltore. Grammy award-winning country star Jeannie Seely was honored with the prestigious “Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Presented by Springer Mountain Farms, this year marked the 21st annual SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards event. Joining longtime co-hosts Country Music Hall of Fame member Brenda Lee and Grand Ole Opry Star Jeannie Seely was Grand Ole Opry member Mandy Barnett who provided a wonderful new dynamic to the sold-out event.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.