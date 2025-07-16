Ruby Sunshine Steps into Summer with Pineapple Menu Items

Ruby Sunshine is bringing vacation vibes to brunch this season with a tropical-inspired summer menu available for a limited time system-wide from July 9 through Aug. 19. Designed to capture the carefree spirit of summer, the menu features bold, fruity flavors and refreshing sips that transport guests straight to the beach, no passport required. Whether guests are craving something sweet or spiked, this limited-time lineup is built for boozy brunches, patio hangs and summer moments worth savoring.

The summer lineup features two pineapple-packed takes on classic brunch favorites: Pineapple Upside Down Cake Beignets and Pineapple Upside Down Cake Stuffed French Toast. Each dish is loaded with pineapple cheesecake, fresh fruit and whipped cream, drizzled with a cherry cream sauce and, of course, a cherry on top.

Guests can pair their plate with one of Ruby’s new Summer Sips, a trio of seasonal drinks built for leisurely brunch and patio weather. Choices include the award-winning Yuzu-Pineapple Margarita with a spicy Tajín rim, the Spiked Watermelon Lemonade made with vodka and real watermelon and a non-alcoholic Watermelon Lemonade for a refreshing spirit-free option that will feel like a cool ocean breeze on a hot summer’s day.

“This limited-time menu is all about bold, refreshing flavors that truly embody summer,” said Chef Marla Chu, culinary director for Ruby Sunshine. “Pineapple and watermelon are the ultimate warm-weather ingredients — bright, juicy and full of sunshine. We wanted to create dishes and drinks that feel like a mini vacation with every bite.”

The new Summer Sips and seasonal dishes are available at participating locations for the summer. In addition, this month, guests can add $1, $3, or $5 to their check to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America. Powered by Toast, donations will be matched up to $50,000—every dollar helping provide up to 10 meals for kids in need.

Ruby Sunshine fans can now brunch smarter with the Ruby Bennies loyalty app — track perks, collect Bennies and earn rewards every time you dine. For more information and updates, visit rubybrunch.com or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram

