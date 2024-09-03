WEATHER 9-3-4-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

More seasonable temperatures this week with some possibility of rain here and there.

Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
