Revolutionizing Knee Replacement Recovery: The GoKnee Solution

In a world where knee replacement surgeries are becoming increasingly common, with over one million procedures performed annually in the U.S. alone, the challenge of a long, painful recovery remains a significant concern. Enter GoKnee, a pioneering solution transforming the landscape of knee replacement recovery, offering patients a smoother, faster, and less painful journey back to mobility.

Born from Necessity, Perfected by Expertise

GoKnee’s story is one of innovation born out of necessity. It began with a single patient struggling through an arduous recovery despite being motivated and compliant with traditional physical therapy. When all conventional methods failed, the co-founder of GoKnee, Shehla Rooney—a physical therapist with over 25 years of experience and a specialty in geriatrics—took matters into her own hands.

With a makeshift device crafted from hardware store materials, she and her team helped the patient fully recover, avoiding the need for additional surgery. This moment of necessity sparked the idea that would eventually become GoKnee, a solution now helping countless individuals worldwide.

The GoKnee Difference

GoKnee stands out in the crowded field of knee recovery solutions by offering a comprehensive approach that addresses all aspects of knee recovery in one easy-to-use device.

“GoKnee is different because there is currently no other knee device on the market that addresses knee flexion, extension, and strengthening in one device that is available for the patient to easily use at home,” explains Shehla Rooney, the co-founder of GoKnee. This all-in-one solution empowers patients to take control of their recovery from the comfort of home, allowing them to perform advanced techniques multiple times a day, significantly accelerating their recovery process.

Additionally, GoKnee’s exceptional customer service is another key differentiator. Rooney emphasizes, “Our customers see the value in having a physical therapist that specializes in knee replacement recovery. Most therapists are generalists…but GoKnee specializes in knee replacement recovery.” This specialization ensures that every customer receives tailored advice and support, helping them achieve their personal recovery goals more effectively than with traditional methods.

Empowering Patients with Knowledge and Control

GoKnee is committed to empowering patients with the knowledge and tools they need to participate actively in their recovery. The device is designed for easy use at home, allowing patients to perform vital exercises multiple times a day. This consistency and flexibility accelerates recovery and gives patients control over their progress. “We believe that when patients are educated about their recovery process and have the right tools at their disposal, they are more likely to achieve better outcomes,” says Shehla Rooney.

In addition to providing physical benefits, GoKnee also supports patients’ mental well-being by giving them confidence in their ability to manage their recovery. Rooney adds, “When patients are confident in their recovery process, they are more motivated to stick with their rehabilitation program, which ultimately leads to a more successful outcome.” This holistic approach ensures that patients are not just passive recipients of care but active participants in their journey to recovery.

Exceptional Customer Support

GoKnee’s commitment to its customers extends beyond the product itself. The company offers unlimited free consultations with knee recovery experts to ensure patients achieve their personal goals. This level of support is rare in the industry, especially from a company that exclusively focuses on knee replacement recovery. It sets GoKnee apart from generalist physical therapists who may not offer the same level of specialization.

A Vision for the Future

GoKnee’s impact is already being felt globally, with customers in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, Eastern Africa, the U.K., and most recently, France. The company’s vision is to become the standard of care for knee replacement recovery, integrated into preoperative and postoperative protocols worldwide. As GoKnee continues to grow, it is poised to revolutionize knee replacement recovery approaches, offering patients a brighter, more mobile future.

Take Control of Your Knee Replacement Recovery with GoKnee

Shehla Rooney and GoKnee want to help knee replacement patients recover faster. Get started today with your enhanced recovery process by learning more about GoKnee online, reaching out to the company for guidance, or purchasing the device online.

