Photo of the Day: July 16, 2025

Photo of the day: Country and Latin music singer-songwriter Ana Cristina Cash has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with BMG. The partnership will see BMG administer Cash’s catalog and future releases across the globe, including both her English and Spanish-language works.

“It is great to find individuals who make a difference. Ana Cristina does. Her genre-bending approach to her craft adds a breath of fresh air to listeners. We are honored to have her be a part of BMG,” says Chris Oglesby, VP, Head of Creative, BMG Publishing.

Ana Cristina Cash, known for her evocative voice and genre-blending style, is eager to embark on this new chapter. “I’m excited to partner with BMG and look forward to collaborating with their talented teams in Nashville, Latin America, and beyond,” shares Ana Cristina Cash. “This partnership opens up incredible opportunities for my music to reach even more listeners around the world, and I can’t wait to get started.”

